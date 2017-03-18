Mike Aktari, ‘Jerseylicious’ Star Dies At 28 [Photos]

Mike Aktari, who starred in the “docusoap” Jerseylicious, passed away on Monday, March 13, aged 28. Aktari was one of the most popular stars of the reality show that aired on the now defunct Style Network from 2010 to 2013. He passed way in his hometown of Westbury on Long Island in New York state, according to TMZ.

Aktari was best known for being the boyfriend of Olivia Blois Sharpe, 29, a makeup artist who worked at the Gatsby Salon.

Aktari dated Sharpe from 2011 to 2013, according to Hollywood Life. He appeared in Jerseylicious Seasons 2 through 4. Although Sharpe was not dating Aktari at the time he died, the news shocked her. She composed a stirring message about her former boyfriend and posted it to Instagram (see below) on March 16. She also posted a photo of herself and Aktari when they were dating.

#art #desing 'Jerseylicious' Star Mike Aktari Dead at 28: Mike Aktari — best known for being Olivia Blois… https://t.co/176hEq0qEg <-Click pic.twitter.com/5c5ijvTLkV — ctrl ART tab (@ctrlARTtab) March 18, 2017

“One of my favorite photos of Mike. Our time here is so valuable and limited,” her Instagram message read.

“If there is someone who has a part of your heart, no matter what has transpired in the past, no matter what the situation might be let them know how much they mean to you.”

One of my favorite photos of Mike and I❤️ …..Our time here is so valuable and limited. If there is someone who has a part of your heart, no matter what has transpired in the past, no matter what the situation might be..LET THEM KNOW how much they mean to you. Milad takes a piece of my heart with him. A post shared by Olivia Blois Sharpe (@ooh_lalaa_livia) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

“Milad takes a piece of my heart with him,” she added.

TMZ reports that law enforcement officials said they did not suspect foul play in the death of the youthful former Jerseylicious star. Police said a toxicology report on the cause of his death was pending.

Mike was a regular on Jerseylicious from 2010 to 2012. The “docusoap” series premiered on March 21, 2010 on Style Network. It followed the lives of several stylists working at salons in Green Brook Township in New Jersey. The show focused primarily on the Gatsby Salon.

The Gatsby Salon had just undergone an expensive makeover that transformed it into a high-end state-of-the-art salon. The owner of the salon, Gayle Giacomo, and daughter, Christy Pereira, who also managed the salon, felt under a lot of pressure to make the salon a success. However, the drama consequent to the personal lives of some of their female staff offered constant distraction.

Mike Aktari: Beloved ‘Jerseylicious’ Star Dies At 28 In His Home Town: Law enforcement officials reportedly do not… https://t.co/cHaSk3vu5b pic.twitter.com/KxyvxStB5e — News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) March 18, 2017

Two of the employees of the high-end Salon were Tracy DiMarco and Olivia Blois Sharpe. Olivia and Tracy were rivals who often clashed. Mike Aktari was dating Olivia but he had previously dated Tracy.

“If there is someone who has a part of your heart, no matter what has transpired in the past, no matter what the situation might be let them know how much they mean to you.”

Mike Aktari appeared in Seasons 2 through 4 of the show. Others who appeared recurrently on the show as boyfriends of female employees at the Gatsby included Frankie Buglione Jr., Gigi’s ex-boyfriend. Nick Alleva, Olivia’s ex-boyfriend, appeared during Seasons 5 through 6, and finally Corry Epstein (seasons 4-6), who eventually married Tracy.

Other characters in the reality show included Anthony Lombardi, a stylist and owner of Anthony Robert Salon located in Verona, New Jersey, who was working temporarily at the Gatsby.

Gigi Liscio was hairstylist at the Gatsby Salon. Alexa Prisco, was a makeup artist who later got her spinoff, Glam Fairy.

#ItHappenedinJersey! The Style Network's Jerseylicious first airs this day in 2010…. http://t.co/0BzTk4n6nt — EDGE (@EdgeMagNJ) March 11, 2014

The show ended in 2012 after it was announced that Esquire Network, rather than G4 as expected, was taking over Style Network. Before the takeover, the series had been scheduled to return on October 6, 2013 for Season 6.

Although Season 6 did not air in the U.S., it aired in countries where Style Network continued to exist after its takeover by Esquire Network in the U.S.

Season 6 showed Olivia and Michelle DeCarlo leave and rent a summer house in Asbury Park in New Jersey. It also showed Tracy’s wedding. She married Cory Epstein who had appeared on Jerseylicious Seasons 4-6 as her boyfriend.

The show ended with Season 6.

Tracy later filmed an E! True Hollywood Story special, Life After Reality, where she talked about her life after Jerseylicious.

[Featured Image by Oprea George/Shutterstock]