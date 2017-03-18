Tori Spelling Slapped With $200,000 Judgment, Dean Owes Unpaid Child Support

Tori Spelling is facing a $205,000 bank judgment after City National Bank accused the actress and husband Dean McDermott of reneging on a $400,000 loan.

The 43-year-old former “Beverly Hills 90210” star and daughter of famed producer Aaron Spelling took out the loan in 2012 along with McDermott and have at least $188,000 remaining on the balance.

The two paid roughly half of the $400,000 before falling behind and now also face an additional $17,000 in debt from the bank over withdraws Spelling is alleged to have made from her overdrawn checking account.

The default judgment paves the way for City National to make a claim on the couple’s dwindling assets. Reports are the couple could also be forced to soon place the 4,000-plus square foot Woodland Hills, gated community home they purchased around Christmastime on the market.

The couple’s troubles don’t end there, as McDermott was recently ordered to appear in court to answer claims he is behind on child support payments to ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

According to Radar Online, the 50-year-old McDermott could even be looking at jail time over all his missed payments to his now 18-year-old son, Jack.

“He just stopped paying,” the website reported Eustace wrote in the court order to show cause for the affidavit she filed on January 25. “He is working and lives in a $2 million dollar rental.”

During a recent court appearance in Los Angeles, Judge Colin Leis called a recess to give the two more time to work out their differences on their own before he renders a verdict. Radar added during the proceedings, McDermott looked agitated and nervous as he stood before the judge.

McDermott later agreed to make a payment over the next several days, and Eustace held out the threat of refiling her claim in the event he did not make good on his promise.

As the proceedings went on, McDermott told the judge he had “fallen on hard times” which forced him to miss payments to his son.

Tori Spelling was also recently sued by American Express over missed credit card payments.

All the added strife for the couple comes at a time when they just welcomed their fifth child into the world, son Beau Dean McDermott.

Spelling gave birth earlier this month and instantly took to social media to share a collection of photos of her son.

“It’s a Boy,” she captioned one Instagram pic. “We are so excited to announce the birth of the newest member of the McDermott family.”

On St. Patrick’s Day March 17, Spelling shared more pics of the 15-day-old infant decked out in an all green onesie.

“It’s #BabyBeau’s 1st Holiday,” she captioned an Instagram snap. “He’s rocking the shamrock green for #stpatricksday.”

Earlier this month, she told PEOPLE magazine, “we are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him. We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family.”

Spelling and McDermott have been married for 10-years and are also parents to Finn, 4, Hattie, 5, Stella, 8, and Liam, 9. The couple previously tried the reality TV circuit, starring in the series Tori & Dean: Inn Love and True Tori, where she and McDermott worked on saving their marriage after he admitted to be unfaithful.

More recently, Spelling claimed she regrets having talked her husband into appearing on reality TV.

“If he’s gotten such a bad rap with the reality thing, I feel like I tied him into that world, and I feel guilty,” she said.

[Featured Image by Brad Barkett/Getty Images]