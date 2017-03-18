Jennifer Aniston Receives Apology From Kathy Hilton Who Said Star Was Pregnant

As if Jennifer Aniston is not the subject of pregnancy rumors enough, now she has public figures starting the rumors that she is expecting.

Aniston even went so far as to pen an essay in the Huffington Post last July which noted her frustrations over the constant rumors that tabloids were churning out that she was expecting or adopting a child. Her words are poignant and make it obvious how “fed up” she truly is.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of journalism, the First Amendment and celebrity news. Every day my husband and I are harassed by dozens of aggressive photographers staked outside our home who will go to shocking lengths to obtain any kind of photo, even if it means endangering us or the unlucky pedestrians who happen to be nearby.”

Unfortunately, Kathy Hilton missed this plea by Aniston and managed to begin a rumor of her own recently when she saw an image of Jen on the red carpet at the Oscars and tweeted that the Friends actress was expecting a baby girl. This post to social media sent the internet into a frenzy due to the source of the rumor being an actual celebrity as opposed to the usual tabloids.

Hilton has since apologized for the ill-informed tweet. The Daily Mail reminds of the details regarding Hilton’s speculation.

“She posted the surprising tweet as she saw the 48-year-old actress pose on the red carpet and sent Twitter users into a frenzy as they speculated about whether Jennifer was expecting. And on Wednesday Kathy, 58, admitted her regret over the incident as she enjoyed a night out with pals including Kris Jenner.”

The actress spoke with a TMZ reporter about her mistake and admits that she should not have made any kind of announcement before verifying the claim. The mother to Paris and Nikki Hilton said, “You know what? Well, I made a big mistake. It shows you, you shouldn’t talk before. I love her though, she’s beautiful.”

Jennifer Aniston has been one of the most present celebrities on the cover of tabloids and in press headlines over the past 15 years, which would indicate why she is just a little bit frustrated with the constant falsities perpetuated about her. The most prominent rumors of the moment are connected to her ex-husband Brad Pitt, who is going through another divorce from actress and UN special envoy Angelina Jolie.

Rumor has it that Jen and Brad are now communicating regularly and that Aniston has sided with Brad over the custody battle that he is embroiled in with Angelina. It`s been claimed that throughout their 12-year relationship, Angelina was worried that Brad would return to Jen and therefore insisted that he cut communication with his ex. Now that Jolie has begun the divorce process, Pitt reportedly feels more free to be friendly with his ex and the two are said to be texting.

International Business Times notes how Jen and Brad have been more free to bond since Angelina filed for divorce in September.

“Brad Pitt has allegedly reconciled with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. The actor had separated from the Friends actress, after he fell in love with Angelina Jolie and divorced her in 2005. But, after the ugly split with Jolie, Pitt reportedly relied upon Jennifer for moral support to deal with his nasty break-up.”

Despite reports making it seem as though Aniston and Pitt were on bad terms during the marriage and relationship between Angelina and Brad, Jen has insisted that she and Brad were always amicable and that Angelina was not the reason that their marriage ended in 2005.

