‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13: Maggie’s Relation With Mom Diane Improves In S13E17?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 Episode 17 brings Diane Pierce back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Dr. Maggie Pierce often wonders why her adoptive mother keeps coming back to the hospital. What she does not know is that her mother is diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer. Will S13E17 reveal the symptoms to the daughter?

LaTanya Richardson, who happens to be legendary Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson’s wife of 37 years, plays Diane’s character. Kelly McCreary plays Maggie, who is Meredith Grey’s half-sister. Ellen Pompeo plays Meredith in the TV show.

The official synopsis of Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 Episode 17 was released earlier. According to the brief intro of S13E17, it is revealed that the mother comes back to Grey Sloan, while the daughter is “still in the dark” about the reason behind it. Diane earlier showed up in earlier episodes as well. But, this time, she apparently comes without notice. And, that’s what upsets Maggie more.

Diane showed up earlier in Episode 12 called “None of Your Business.” She was able to make a good impression on Maggie’s colleagues. Also, she had her rash tested by Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams. That was when it was diagnosed that Diane had breast cancer. She wanted to tell her daughter about it. She asked Avery to help her do so. It was that time when she decided to stay at Meredith’s house.

But, there was a confrontation between Maggie and Meredith. During the confrontation, Maggie indicated that she was not ready to accept Diane yet. The mother silently left the place and went back to Hawaii without telling her daughter about her breast cancer symptoms. Now that Diane is coming back to Grey Sloan once again, Maggie must be wondering why her mother keeps visiting the place. She believes Diane is trying too hard to be a part of Maggie’s life.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 Episode 17 may break the shackle and give the mother-daughter duo a chance to revive their relationship. If Diane tells Maggie about her breast cancer symptoms, the daughter might have a change of heart and accept her adoptive mother. If Diane is too hesitant to talk to her daughter, maybe Meredith could take the initiative and tell Maggie about it.

Episode 18 called “Be Still, My Soul” will give further details about Diane’s health. According to the official synopsis, her health will deteriorate further. Doctors have disagreements with one another about how her treatment should be carried out. Interestingly, Maggie’s biological father Richard Webber shows up in the episode. He was not aware of Maggie for a long time. It was only in the Season 10 finale episode that he came to know about the existence of his biological daughter.

The S13E17 synopsis also reveals that Bailey will try to repair her relationship with Richard. Amelia and Owen start working on a trauma case together, while talking about their problem.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 Episode 17 airs on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

