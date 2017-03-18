‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For March 20 To 24: Prison Break And A Resurrection

General Hospital spoilers tease another intriguing week as Olivia Walker stopped short of spilling her secrets to Anna. Liv is in custody of PCPD but it seems that the mob lady will find a way to wiggle out of the situation. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) reassured Liv she will rot and die behind bars. Despite all the hate she is receiving, it seems the other Jerome sister still has a lot of tricks up her sleeve.

Possible Jailbreak

General Hospital spoilers hint Liv is too calm when she was being led to prison. This could mean she has her own backup plan should she find herself locked up in jail. Given the grand plans Liv had including her intention to purchase the General Hospital and bomb it to the ground after resurrecting Duke Lavery, it seems she has contacts underground. One of her cohorts Winston Rudge (David Lee) is in jail too. Whether this is part of her plans or not remains to be seen.

During the past General Hospital episodes, Liv proved she has enough brains to make plans ahead of time. Now that the truth is out on how Morgan died, Liv knows it’s just a matter of time before Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) sends someone to take her out. Sonny tried to convince Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to leave their son’s murderer to PCPD but she has no plans of doing the same. General Hospital spoilers are also hinting that Liv will not die when she exits the show. The mob lady would still be a threat although she could find a way to evade her prison sentence and Sonny’s wrath.

Aside from Liv’s plans to leave Port Charles and her orange jumpsuit behind, she will continue with her crazy antics. Liv has a secret that she almost disclosed to Anna but it seems she is just planning to taunt her rival. This secret seems to be bothering Anna a lot that she enlists someone else’s help. Meanwhile, Liv also finds time to talk to Griffin (Matt Cohen) again and she even thanked him. If these episode previews are right, it seems Liv has a lot of loose screws and even the thought of rotting in jail is not an effective way to cure her crazy tendencies.

Turns out, prison's a laugh riot… when you're a crazy person. West Coast: a brand new #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/L49qID4lGF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2017

Choices And Confrontations

Even if the Corinthos family is busy dealing with Liv and her crimes, Nelle (Chloe Lanier) will still receive a lot of attention from their family. Sonny will have a lot of disappointments and frustrations in the upcoming week according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. He has no way of resolving the issue with Liv since the woman seems to know a great deal about skirting around the law. As for the matter involving Nelle, Carly is not feeling too magnanimous about forgiving him for what happened. Meanwhile, spoilers also indicate Nelle will receive an interesting offer.

In next week’s episode of General Hospital, Nelle will make a major move. Although Nelle will be hearing a lot from Bobbie, she will still find a way to stand her ground.

Was #GH interrupted in your area today? Not to worry! You can watch Friday's episode, in full, right now: https://t.co/7NqaQNqZCj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 18, 2017

Custody Battles

Lulu (Emme Rylan) has no plans to give up. She will keep on insisting that she will get the child back. Meanwhile, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) would catch her off guard. General Hospital spoilers also hint that Laura (Genie Francis) and Lulu will not be on good terms. Laura’s efforts to help out will cause a misunderstanding between them.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will grieve Julian’s supposed death. Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) will try to reconnect with her to help her out with what she is currently going through. The latest General Hospital spoilers dropped clues this melancholic time won’t last long for Alexis since Julian will be back from the dead soon. In fact, their relationship would progress once Julian is back. It seems distance makes the heart grow fonder. General Hospital spoilers also hint the two will have a steamy love scene.

WATCH: Can Julian say anything that would allow Alexis to forgive him? #GH pic.twitter.com/ss9VWMLPcq — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2017

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]