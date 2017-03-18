Barron Trump Visits White House First Time Since Inauguration: See New Photos

Barron Trump visited the White House on Friday for the first time since his father’s inauguration. The public hasn’t seen much of the 10-year-old first son, but today he was photographed walking with his mom and dad across the White House grounds before the three of them left for a weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

As seen in the photo, Barron is wearing a deep blue blazer jacket that covered a navy blue sweater layered over a white-collared shirt. He also had on dark blue pants and a pair of tennis shoes. His hair was styled in a pageboy fashion, which was a departure from the more elaborately coiffed look he’s usually photographed in.

Melania Trump looked elegant in a red coat dress paired with nude heels. She also had on a pair of shades and red gloves.

TMZ reports that President Trump, Melania, and Barron, were on their way to Marine One before flying to Palm Beach, Florida, for the weekend. It’s been two weeks since the president flew to Mar-a-Lago since he stayed in Washington, D.C., last weekend to work.

An earlier report by TMZ on Friday also revealed that Melania and Barron Trump will be moving to the White House in June. Source confirmed to the outlet that the mother and son “will absolutely move to the White House in June” after Barron finishes school. A school for Barron has already been selected by the family, according to the report. It wasn’t revealed which private school the first son will be attending next fall.

Melania and Barron have been living at Trump Tower in New York City until school ends. It was speculated for months after the election that they might not move to Washington at all — preferring the gilded comforts of Trump Tower — but it’s been confirmed that they’re going to make the move in June. The first lady’s quarters at the White House are almost ready for Melania to occupy. A fresh coat of paint is being applied.

Barron Trump hasn’t been in the public eye since the inauguration on January 20. Even his father’s weekend trips to Mar-a-Lago with Melania haven’t included him from what the press has been able to tell. This is the first time President Trump’s youngest son has been seen with him and Melania as a family. They were also photographed exiting Air Force One in Florida on Friday night, as seen in the photo below.

Melania’s main priority is being a mother to Barron and shielding him from the glaring spotlight. As one can imagine, the change is overwhelming for such a young child. Barron was popular soon after his father was announced as the Republican presidential nominee. His debut at the Republican National Convention last July and again at several debates won over the public on a national and international level. Part of what makes him intriguing is the fact that it’s been 54 years since a first son has been in the White House. John F. Kennedy Jr. was the last one back in 1963.

On Inauguration Day, Barron hit his stride during the presidential parade when he was happily waving at well-wishers. Walking side by side with his parents, crowds got to see Barron in a vastly different light from what they witnessed all those late nights on television when he was struggling to stay awake. The subject often resulted in controversial speculations simply because he was tired and up way past his bedtime.

Depending on the family activities and accessibility of the press pool, Americans might get another glimpse of Barron Trump this weekend.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]