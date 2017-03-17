‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Confronts Ava And Carly Leans On Jason

Things are going to get emotional during Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that Alexis will read the letter Julian left her and reflect on her relationship with her presumed-dead husband and that Carly will get some support from Jason, as she struggles with the revelations about Morgan’s death that have recently emerged. Olivia is in jail and Scott is determined to keep her there and Sonny is pushing Ava about the guilt she should be carrying as well. What do General Hospital spoilers reveal about the March 17 show and the coming week?

Carly is angry and devastated over the new information that has emerged regarding Olivia’s involvement in Morgan’s death and she will turn to Jason for some support. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps detail that Jason will manage to help Carly understand some of what’s been happening and it sounds as if Jason may share some words of support that will help her work through her latest discord with Sonny.

Sonny turned Olivia in to the police rather than kill her, but he isn’t letting Ava fully off the hook. He will confront her and General Hospital spoilers detail that he will point out to her that he knows she’s not entirely innocent, and she may be left a bit frazzled by this declaration. Of course, so far, Ava’s involvement in Morgan’s death remains under wraps. Her antics regarding switching his pills have not come to light yet, but she’s clearly still worried about what will happen if Sonny or anyone else finds out.

Liv is in custody for now, but how long will she stay there? General Hospital spoilers share that Scott will be confident that he will keep her locked up for a long time, but will he be successful? TV Source Magazine indicates that Sonny will be confronting Olivia during the week of March 20 and Liv seemingly finds a way to cause Griffin additional trauma.

Actress Tonja Walker, who plays Olivia, has revealed General Hospital spoilers revealing that she’ll be departing the show later this month. However, the the door has apparently been left open for a return for Liv down the road. Will Scotty simply ship her off to prison somewhere, or will the teasers be wrong and the evil Jerome gets killed after all? There are signs pointing toward Liv simply being shipped off to jail for now, and there certainly is more that could be done with her if she were to be brought back at some point.

Alexis seems to be in the process of accepting that Julian died in the confrontation with his sister, and General Hospital spoilers share that she will read the letter that he wrote for her and put in the lock box. Alexis will be struggling with her grief over all that has happened, and fans worry about whether this is really the end for “Julexis.” Is Julian really dead?

At this point, there are no solid General Hospital spoilers available regarding William deVry’s status as Julian, and there had been rumors that his contract might be ending soon and he might be leaving the show. For now, he is presumed dead, and this is not the first time that GH has left everybody hanging like this in recent months. However, there have been some teasers floating around that Julian will be back and there is potential for “Julexis” to work things out, but it sounds as if it may take a bit for this to happen.

Friday’s show also brings some moments with Anna and Felicia together, as Felicia seems to have some questions for Anna. General Hospital spoilers also indicate that Anna will pay Olivia a visit, and she’ll be quite frustrated afterward. Dante is said to talk with his father, pleading with him to make some changes in his life, and Ava is going to be struggling with the guilt she’s carrying.

What is on the way during the week of March 20? General Hospital spoilers hint that Alexis might falter in her sobriety as she tries to cope with her grief over Julian and tensions will rise between Jason, Elizabeth, and Franco over Jake. Nelle seemingly will approach Nina about becoming Charlotte’s nanny and General Hospital spoilers tease that Lulu and Laura may become involved in this situation, perhaps seeing Nelle nannying Charlotte as an opportunity for them to gain an upper hand in the ongoing custody case with Valentin.

Viewers will see Lucy back soon, causing Ava some grief, and Sonny and Carly’s marriage could be facing another shift. General Hospital spoilers reveal that there’s more trouble for Finn on the way and Anna will connect with Obrecht for some help. Valentin apparently reaches out to Lulu with a gesture that catches her off-guard and Tracy receives an offer that might be too good to pass up. It has been rumored that Jane Elliot might be leaving the role of Tracy soon and some wonder if this offer is connected to a possible departure.

Is Julian going to come back to Alexis and what happens to Olivia? Can Carly and Sonny patch things up and will Lulu find a way to gain custody of Charlotte, perhaps thanks to Nelle’s involvement? What happened while Jake was with Helena and what comes next for Anna? General Hospital spoilers tease that the drama will continue to be intense in the episodes ahead and viewers are anxious to find out where things head next.

