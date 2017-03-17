Donald Trump Impeachment: Petition Crosses 900,000 Signatures

With each passing day, more and more Americans are coming together to sign the petition for Donald Trump’s impeachment. As of now, there are more than 900,000 citizens who signed the petition to impeach the president.

As of this writing, the online website, ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.com, that calls upon the Congress to pass a resolution calling for the House Committee on the Judiciary to investigate whether there is enough evidence to impeach Donald Trump has crossed 900,627 signatures.

The speculation about Donald Trump’s impeachment existed even before he took the oath of the office. There are many blogs written on the same topic that go back to April 2016. Furthermore, Google searches for the word “impeachment” soared after his presidential win.

Apart from ImpeachDonaldTrumpNow.com, even Public Policy Polling conducted a poll and established that 4 out of 10 voters want Donald Trump’s impeachment. As reported earlier by the Inquisitr, there are many gambling sites that are offering 2 to 1 odds that the sitting president will be impeached before the end of his first year as the President of the United States of America.

Grounds for Donald Trump Impeachment:

President Trump may have handed over his business to his sons before being inaugurated, but the ongoing online petition reveals that President Trump’s personal and business holdings in the United States and abroad creates a conflict of interest. The Trump Organization has licensing deals with Istanbul and has even received up to $10 million from the developers since 2014.

According to Time, the Trump Organization does or has done business with different countries like Ireland, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, India, and China. And while serving as the president, he will continue to receive monetary and other benefits from these countries.

Why Donald Trump Cannot Be Impeached Right Now?

Even if the online petition will cross a million signatures, impeaching a president or the vice-president is the final call from the Congress. At the federal level, Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution, the president and the vice-president can only be removed from office if they are convicted of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

Ever since Donald Trump took the oath of the office, he is only trying his best to fulfill his promises he made during his 2016 presidential campaign. So far, few of his chief associates are accused of having conversations with the Russian government, but none of the senior officials are charged with anything which is mentioned in the Article II, Section 4. So, at this moment, it is not at all possible to impeach Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, there are many senior official experts who think that in just two months, Donald Trump has done enough that will surely turn some heads in the Congress. California Congresswoman Maxine Waters claims that President Trump’s executive orders and his rumored associations with the Russian government are enough reasons for his removal from the office.

“I think that he colluded with Putin during the election and that hacking and everything that took place,” she said in one of her interviews.

Donald Trump’s first travel ban executive order and the revised one are highly criticized by the media and by his liberal critics. Even his rumored association with the Russian government has already created a lot of buzz in just the two months of his presidency.

That being said, Donald Trump’s impeachment is not an easy task for the Congress. So far, Donald Trump has not been proven to have ties with the Kremlin. Even his executive orders proved that the president is only trying to make the country a safer place for every American. Do you think the odds will change or the online petition will cross a million signatures? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]