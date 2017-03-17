Trade Richard Sherman? Contract Hurts His NFL Salary Compared To Seahawks Money

If the Seattle Seahawks trade the corner, what is the impact on Sherman’s contract compared to the team?

Sherman getting traded could free up needed cap space so that the Seahawks can add additional free agents. However, there is no real impact on Sherman’s contract due to a potential trade.

Based on his impact, Sherman could have a net worth between $18 million and $25 million. The corner signed a four-year, $57 million contract in 2014. That made him the highest paid corner at the time.

Still, Sherman could get traded, according to the latest NFL Free Agency Rumors. Plus, there are updates on Jamaal Charles, Arthur Brown, and Ricky Jean-Francois visiting Seattle.

Sherman trade rumors stem from the team’s concerns about his leadership, according to NFLTradeRumors.co. The website cites a tweet from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz that says the team could trade him due to Sherman’s lack of true leadership. However, the same report said that a trade remains unlikely.

League sources: #Seahawks trade rumor w/Richard Sherman in part due to what staff views as lack of true leadership. Trade remains unlikely. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2017

Current Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin weighed in on Sherman’s leadership with the team, via ESPN. Balwin has been teammates with Sherman since Stanford.

Thus, Baldwin said Sherman’s biggest asset is sometimes his biggest weakness. He said that Sherman can sometimes think he is smarter than he is. Further, Baldwin said Sherman’s pride can get in the way of him being considerate. However, Baldwin adds that the same pride is what has made Sherman into a great corner.

Moreover, Baldwin said Sherman’s infamous outbursts with the coaching staff comes from the Seahawk’s culture that thrives on competition and emotion. The receiver said guys in Seattle understand when to back off and when to take leadership up a notch.

For instance, Baldwin cited that Sherman will talk to the coaches about changing something because of the corner’s relationship and rapport with the coaches and players.

Thus, Baldwin attributes outbursts from Sherman as the corner wanting to compete.

Otherwise, the same NFL Trade Rumors article cited that former NFL executive Michael Lombardi also said the Seahawks are open to trading Sherman for the right deal.

Why would Seattle trade their best player?

According to Lombardi, the Seahawks’ need to fix their cap situation. Trading Sherman would free up $9.23 million in cap space for Seattle. He is currently in the fourth year of his five-year, $58.79 million contract that included $40 million in guarantees. Sherman has an annual base salary of about $11 million per season, according to Over the Cap.

Still, trading Sherman would mean that Seattle loses a top-15 rated cornerback, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, Sherman recorded 58 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery after 16 games.

Sherman, 26, is a three-time NFL All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl Champion with the Seahawks.

2017 NFL Free Agency Rumors

In other Seattle Seahawks free agency updates, the team met with former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles.

No deal came from Charles’ visit with Seattle but the visit went well, according to Pro Football Rumors. The Seahawks already signed Eddie Lacy this offseason, so they may not have room for Charles. They also have prominent running backs like Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise in their running back group. Hence, Charles is expected to meet with another team next week.

The same Pro Football Rumors article shares that Seattle will court more defensive free agents. On Friday, linebacker Arthur Brown and defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois will become the latest free agents to visit Seattle.

Former #Redskins DT Ricky Jean-Francois is visiting the #Seahawks tomorrow, source said. So is FA LB Arthur Brown, recently of the #Jets. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2017

Jean-Francois, 30, was released by Washington on Wednesday. The defensive tackle recorded 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 45 overall defender.

Jean-Francois said he is already excited about possibly joining the Seahawks because of their scheme. He said he would not be limited in the Seahawks’ 4-3 defense. Jean-Francois said the 4-3 allows him to disrupt the backfield more.

As for Brown, the 26-year-old defender spent 2016 with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and New England Patriots. Burns only appeared in 14 games between the Jaguars and Jets. He registered only three tackles. So far, only Seattle has shown interest in him this free agency.

It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will trade Sherman. They could also sign Ricky Jean-Francois, Jamaal Charles or Arthur Burns. Stay tuned for more NFL Free Agency Rumors as teams can sign free agents throughout the offseason.

