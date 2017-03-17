Adriana Lima Warned To Stay Away From Mets Pitcher Matt Harvey After Hot Date

Less than 24 hours after Adriana Lima was photographed kissing Matt Harvey on March 16, the supermodel’s friends “came out of the woodwork” to warn her about the New York Mets pitcher’s reputation as a “heartbreaker.”

Victoria’s Secret Model Adriana Lima was spotted making out with Mets pitcher Matt Harvey at Miami’s River Yacht Club on Wednesday, according to Daily News.

“They were clearly making out,” a restaurant regular said.

Looks like Adriana Lima looks happy having moved on from Julian Edelman and is now with Matt Harvey ???? pic.twitter.com/nQwe3R1aJi — Roofoh (@jroofoh) March 16, 2017

Harvey and Lima reportedly arrived at the restaurant on a boat just before 9:30 p.m. They enjoyed oysters and Branzino while drinking Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque.

The hot date between the supermodel and the baseball player lasted until after midnight. At one point, the two asked the in-house DJ to play Brazilian music — a request the DJ kindly indulged. According to Hollywood Life, Adriana Lima and Matt Harvey got back on their private yacht to continue their romantic date.

While some are excited about the prospect of a long-term relationship between the two, some of Adriana Lima’s closest friends are not hot on the idea of their supermodel friend dating the baseball player. As previously reported by Hollywood Life, Lima’s friends are wary of Matt Harvey’s “heartbreaker” reputation, pointing out that he had dated a handful of supermodels before and had left many of them heartbroken.

“Matt is such a player, he’s broken a lot of girls’ hearts,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Adriana is a total sweetie no one wants to see her get hurt by this guy. She might be older than he is but he’s got way more experience if you know what I mean. She’s actually quite innocent. Her friends are super worried that he’s going to end up hurting her.”

“Girls have already come out of the woodwork to warn her about what a player he is,” the source added. “He’s dated so many models and he always leaves them brokenhearted. He’s the type that comes on very strong and then suddenly goes cold, she really should be careful.”

Matt Harvey’s romantic liaisons with models have been well-documented. As a New York Post article puts it, the Mets pitcher has “dated enough blondes to open a modeling agency.”

Since Harvey’s rookie season in 2013, he has dated a handful of catwalkers, including Polish model Ania Cywinska, Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, Sports Illustrated model Anne Vyalitsyna, Ashley Haas, Ford model Asha Leo, and who knows who else.

Harvey was also in attendance at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, where Lima also appeared. When asked by the Daily News if he was there to find a new girlfriend, Harvey said that he was just there to “have some fun.”

“I’m just here to have some fun and enjoy my off-season,” he said. “It’s a great place to watch and have fun and I definitely won’t fall asleep watching it.”

So at this point, it’s clear that the Mets ace’s reputation for dating models precedes him, and if Adriana Lima is looking for a long-term relationship, she’d be wise to at least consider her friends’ advice.

Lima previously dated another athlete, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, and even attended the recent Super Bowl with him. The pair reportedly split after several months of dating, with Edelman being the person who decided to end the relationship.

According to TMZ, the Patriots star was spooked when Lima suggested that they start a family together. Considering that they’d only been dating for months, Edelman allegedly felt that it was too soon. TMZ added that Lima, who has two daughters, wanted to have more kids, while Edelman did not — at least at that point of their relationship.

If there’s truth to TMZ‘s claims, then it’s highly likely that Adriana Lima is still in a vulnerable position for a heartbreak. We can only hope that Matt Harvey won’t let her down.

[Featured Images by Ian Gavan and Elsa/Getty Images]