New Poll: Donald Trump Trails Oprah Winfrey In 2020 Presidential Race — By A Lot

A new poll published Wednesday shows Donald Trump already facing a tough opponent in his 2020 reelection bid — Oprah Winfrey, the iconic, 63-year-old television talk show host and entrepreneur who has also become a TV executive as head of her personal cable network, OWN. And according to the survey by Public Policy Polling, Winfrey already has a significant head start in the possible presidential race, with Trump struggling to catch up.

Trump filed papers with the Federal Election Commission for his 2020 candidacy on the same day that the was inaugurated as United States president, January 20.

Winfrey in an interview two weeks ago said that for the first time, she is considering the possibility of a presidential run.

“I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh,'” said Winfrey in the interview, apparently referring to Trump who became the first U.S. president to take office with zero experience in either government or the military.

Public Policy Polling asked 808 registered voters between March 8 and March 12 which potential candidate they would would vote for, assuming both ran in the 2020 presidential race — Oprah Winfrey or Donald Trump.

Winfrey led Trump by an eye-opening seven-point margin in the PPP poll, with 47 percent saying they would vote for the TV personality and sometime actress who will next be seen in the upcoming HBO original movie, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

But only 40 percent said they would vote for Trump.

The PPP poll also asked whether voters held a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the two hypothetical candidates. In that category, Winfrey also held an eye-opening lead over Trump, with 49 percent — about half — of American registered voters saying that they thought favorably of Winfrey, with 33 percent giving her a thumbs down.

But Trump was disliked by a full 50 percent of voters, with only 43 percent saying that they thought favorably of him.

The PPP favorability result for Trump closely reflected the average of all polls compiled by the Huffington Post Pollster.com site. In the average of all “favorability” polls, Trump is disliked by 50.5 percent of Americans, with just 43.9 percent saying they hold an favorable opinion of Trump.

The PPP poll also asked voters whether they would rather that former President Barack Obama still held the office, compared to Trump — who did not fare well against Obama either.

In answer to that question, more than half of American voters, 52 percent, said that would prefer that Obama was president over Trump. Only 43 percent said they prefer that Trump hold the office, with six percent somehow “not sure.”

Asked about Trump’s assertion that Obama tapped his telephone during the 2016 presidential campaign, an assertion for which neither Trump nor anyone else has presented any evidence, only 27 percent said that they believed, as Trump apparently does, that Obama tapped Trump’s phone, while 56b percent did not believe Trump’s claim — and 17 percent said they were “not sure.”

[Featured Image By Mike Windle/Getty Images]