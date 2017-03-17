Jennifer Aniston Has A Secret Admirer! ‘Riverdale’ Star In Love With Her

There’s something about Jennifer Aniston that makes men — and not only ordinary men, but some of the hottest men in the world — fall for her. She is currently married to Justin Theroux, got divorced from Brad Pitt, and dated Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn, Paul Sculfor, and John Mayer.

The 48-year-old actress gained fame when she starred as Rachel Green in the popular NBC series Friends. Her character’s love interest in the show is Ross Geller played by David Schwimmer, but instead of the 50-year-old actor falling for her, it was his on-screen son Ben that fell for her. During an interview with New York Post, Cole Sprouse confessed that he was in love with Jennifer Aniston.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated,” he said. “I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult.”

When asked if he has seen some of the cast including Jennifer since Friends ended, the 24-year-old actor admitted that he hasn’t. He also explained that he doesn’t look the same so it would be a hard sell. In case he sees any of them, all he would do is say “hello,” but would he still do the same once he sees his crush?

When Cole Sprouse was younger, he was interviewed and asked about his Friends co-stars. He said that he had fun working with David Schwimmer because he is a prankster like him. However, his favorite person to work with was Jennifer Aniston because he thinks she is hot. Watch the interview below:

The former child star shared the role of Geller’s son with his twin brother Dylan. After their stint on the hit TV series, they moved on to Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Finally, Cole was able to break away from working with his twin when he snagged the role of Jughead Jones on the Archie-comics-inspired drama Riverdale.

“Now people are calling me Jughead — it’s a strange feeling when you start getting called something new,” he said.

Apart from Cole Sprouse’s confession that he was in love with Jennifer Aniston, another hunky actor made a revelation last year by admitting he had a huge crush on the blonde beauty. Jake Gyllenhaal had worked with some of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood including Rachel McAdams, Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, and Natalie Portman. But it was his The Good Girl co-star that made him speechless.

“She’s a rough one. Not likable. So hard to compliment,” the 36-year-old joked to PEOPLE.

Gyllenhaal was only 22 years old when he starred as Aniston’s on-screen love interest in The Good Girl. Jennifer played a discount store clerk, who had an affair with a stock boy portrayed by Jake. The screen heartthrob revealed how his feelings for his co-star affected his performance.

“I will say, I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy,” he confessed. “I was – um, yeah. That’s all I’m going to say. It was lovely. It wasn’t hard, that’s what I would say.”

The Southpaw actor claimed that it wasn’t Friends that got him attracted to Aniston. He said that it was her personality and the movies she was in that developed his crush on the actress. He also admitted that he isn’t a huge fan of the iconic comedy series, but he is a fan of her.

There really is a chemistry between Jennifer and Jake even off-screen as seen in their interview with The Insider below. Both were blushing when they started talking about their steamy scene and she was also caught removing something near his ear.

It took more than 10 years before the Nightcrawler actor admitted his feelings for his co-star. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston revealed how she felt about Jake Gyllenhaal’s crush on her.

“I just don’t know why we’re finding this out now!” she exclaimed.

When asked if things could have been different if he confessed earlier, she replied, “I don’t know! He likes the older ladies. He hid it well!”

[Featured Images by Matt Winkelmeyer and Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]