‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far, And Some Things We Don’t

With just a few months to go before the premiere of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones, spoilers are abounding about what could possibly happen. Since this is the first season that there will be no source material from George RR Martin — the creator of the Song of Ice and Fire series, and the executive producer of the hit HBO show — the Game of Thrones spoilers abounding on the Internet range from the highly probably to the highly unlikely. Let’s take a look at what we do — and don’t — know about the upcoming season so far.

First, according to the latest Game of Thrones spoilers from TV Guide, one of the biggest things we’ll be seeing this year is the number of episodes will be reduced. We’ll only have seven episodes, as opposed to the ten episodes of seasons past. However, that’s nothing compared to the reduction in episodes that we’ll be seeing in the final season: only six episodes will wrap up the entire series.

Meanwhile, the latest Game of Thrones spoilers from Entertainment Weekly have confirmed that the dragons that Daenerys Targaryen — played by Emilia Clarke — rides are bigger than ever. In fact, according to the outlet, they’re the size of airplanes!

“For Game of Thrones season 7, which has Daenerys’ trio of beasts headed to Westeros as part of the dragon queen’s invading fleet, the creatures are more fearsome than ever before. “The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” director Matt Shakman tells EW. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!” Shakman is one of four directors helming next season (the others are GoT vets Alan Taylor, Jeremy Podeswa, and Mark Mylod). He was probably being at least somewhat approximate when comparing the dragons to the venerable Boeing airliner. But for reference, a 747 is about 230 feet long with a 210 feet wingspan. So, really big.”

Finally, the latest Game of Thrones spoilers from GameSpot suggest the best news of all: even after the show goes off the air, there will be a spin-off show that will happen.

While it’s not clear when and where the show will take place — or even when filming will start — but there are two things that we can share for sure: the cast — or, at least some of them — will be back, but the showrunners and sundry crew will not.

HBO executive Casey Bloys said that the network would consider the spin-off all the way back in January of this year. And the show runners, Benioff and Weiss, said that Westeros and all of George RR Martin’s worlds leave so much room for creativity that, with “new blood” and “new talent,” anything is possible.

“One of the great things about what [George R.R. Martin] did is he didn’t just build a story; he built a world with so many characters and such a rich, detailed history behind it,” the pair explained at the time. “There are a lot of different ways you could go with it; we just really haven’t had time to really think through the details of it because we’re so focused on getting the show made.”

