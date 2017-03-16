‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Canceled? Why Season 9 Could Be The Last

This might be the end of the Real Housewives of New York. Filming for Season 9 is currently underway, but producers reportedly feel like there isn’t enough drama for a full season. Will they pull the plug on the season in the coming weeks?

An inside source told Radar Online that the material is so boring that they are thinking about cutting it short and canceling the series. “They have been filming for weeks and still have no show,” the source stated. “It is starting to feel like a disaster.”

???? The #RHONY cast in 2008 vs 2017. How times have changed! ???? pic.twitter.com/NNcpEVfAZr — IsntDaveOne (@IsntDaveOne) March 9, 2017

Producers are considering cutting the show down for Season 9, though it isn’t clear how many episodes would be released. Last season included 20 full episodes. Why aren’t the ladies creating enough drama this year?

“The problem is that no one except Countess LuAnn has a storyline,” the insider explained. “Bethenny’s divorce has been going on so long that it is no longer interesting. Carole’s book with her boyfriend looks like it’s never going to get published, and Sonja is still talking about launching a Tipsy Girl cocktail.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean the season is completely devoid of drama. At one point, Frankel strips down during the cast vacation to go skinny dipping in a pool. She also kisses Sonja Morgan while swimming after being told that she is “pretty hot.”

Aside from Frankel, the biggest storyline centers on de Lesseps big wedding ceremony. Unfortunately, the reality star didn’t allow Bravo cameras to film the ceremony, so they don’t have much to go on.

This one's for the girls #day1 #internationalwomenday #women #unite #wedding #bridal #friends A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:36am PST

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Frankel manages to stir up some drama at the wedding. In a promo trailer for the new season of the Real Housewives of New York, Frankel is featured telling de Lesseps that it’s a big mistake tying the knot with Tom D’Agostino. As fans will recall, Frankel tried to warn de Lesseps about D’Agostino last season and dropped a major bombshell that he cheated on her just before their engagement.

To make matters worse, the ratings for the Real Housewives of New York have been slowly declining over the years. This is due, in part, because fans don’t view the cast members as interesting, especially when compared to other cities. Of course, when compared to the other locations in the franchise, RHONY isn’t doing that bad. This doesn’t mean the series is exempt from a possible cancellation, but it certainly gives it a better chance of continuing.

Despite all the bad news surrounding RHONY, Bravo has yet to say anything about a possible cancellation. Instead, Bravo TV just released the news that a former cast member will be making a special cameo in Season 9.

Alongside newcomer Tinsley Mortimer, fans will watch Jill Zarin return to the series this spring. It isn’t clear when Zarin will have her cameo, but it should definitely spice things up.

“The secret is out! I do pop in this season for a cameo on Real Housewives of New York!” Zarin confirmed on social media. “It was a thrill to film again and reminded me of how much fun we had back in the day. Thank you for all your love and support. Bobby and I had a great time even if only for a moment.”

According to E! News, the upcoming season will feature more late-night partying and drama than ever before. Apart from Zarin and Mortimer, the season will feature Frankel, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, de Lesseps, and Dorinda Medley. Jules Wainstein, who made her debut last year, isn’t returning for another season.

The new season of the Real Housewives of New York airs April 5 on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]