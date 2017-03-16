Kailyn Lowry Shares Inspiring Quote On Instagram Amid Pregnancy Backlash

Kailyn Lowry has taken a lot of heat in recent weeks due to her February 24 blog post, in which the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed that she is expecting her third child.

Because Kailyn Lowry previously told Javi Marroquin that she was not open to the idea of expanding their family, many of her fans and followers have had a major opinion about her decision to get pregnant yet again — especially after it was revealed that she isn’t currently in a relationship.

In May of last year, after Marroquin said that he did want to have more kids, he and Kailyn Lowry announced the end of their marriage and at the end of the year, around the time their divorce was finalized, Lowry became pregnant with the baby of another man.

“I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry explained to fans on her blog.

Kailyn Lowry may not have wanted to bring another child into a failing marriage last year, but this summer, her child will arrive to a single mom as Lowry isn’t currently in a relationship with the child’s father. While Lowry is keeping her third baby’s father a secret, she revealed on Twitter weeks ago that she is currently single.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything,” Kailyn Lowry confirmed in her February 24 statement. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait.”

As Kailyn Lowry continues to face backlash for bringing a third child into the world by a third man, she is doing her best to stay positive about expanding her family and on March 15, she shared an inspirational quote with her fans and followers on Instagram.

“Pulling inspiration from this quote,” she wrote with a meme, which read, “She believed she could so she did.”

Unfortunately, the quote led to even more backlash from fans who labeled Kailyn Lowry “white trash” and claimed she was becoming the most hated of all the Teen Mom stars. Others slammed the reality star for being “pathetic” and treating Marroquin horribly. Some even called her horrible names, including “s**t” and “wh**e.”

As fans may have noticed, Kailyn Lowry has disabled the comments on most of her Instagram posts, but for whatever reason, she allowed people to weigh in on her inspirational quote. While there were some fans who had positive things to say, the majority of Lowry’s followers were quite brutal and the same kind of behavior has been evident on Twitter.

In the weeks since Kailyn Lowry revealed she was pregnant, the reality star has been targeted with several rumors regarding the identity of her baby’s father. Although Kailyn Lowry has said that she is simply not ready to reveal the identity of the man who fathered her third child, one of her rumored baby daddies, Chris Lopez, spoke of a “miracle” baby in January and suspicious deleted the tweet once the post was tied to Lowry’s pregnancy.

