‘The Walking Dead:’ Melissa McBride Says There Is So Much More Than The War

The Walking Dead Season 7B has been focused on the main characters preparing for war. However, Melissa McBride hopes that fans are not just paying attention to the upcoming battle. The actress said in an interview that there is so much more than the fight.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the zombie apocalypse series.

On last Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead, Carol found out Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) lied to her about Alexandria. Things are not all right back home. Glenn, Abraham, Spencer, and Olivia are dead. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is preparing for war, and Benjamin took his last breath on Carol’s kitchen table. She also saw Morgan (Lennie James), who told her he was going to kill all of the Saviors. For a woman living in isolation and not knowing anything that has been going on, the entire episode poured a lot on her shoulders.

However, it seems that the old Carol is back, and the timing couldn’t be better. She moved into The Kingdom and told Ezekiel (Khary Payton) that they have to prepare to fight. Finally, he is realizing that there is no other option. TV Insider spoke to Melissa McBride, who discussed her character and the upcoming battle. The actress wants fans to know that there is so much more to Season 7B than the war against Negan and the Saviors.

“I hope people certainly don’t get lost in just anticipating this big war. There’s so much more going on in the midst of all of that.”

McBride used Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Enid’s (Katelyn Nacon) relationship as an example. The two have formed a bond and both experienced loss. With Maggie, Glenn died a horrible and brutal death. At the same time, there is hope because she is carrying a life inside of her. It not only gives Maggie hope for the future but everyone else as well.

The Walking Dead actress also gave a hint about the different communities that are coming together for the war. Alexandria, Hilltop, The Kingdom, Scavengers, and perhaps Oceanside will join forces. Each group is different with unique leadership styles, how they survive, and their motivations for fighting the Saviors. How do they create a plan that everyone agrees on? What happens after the war is over?

“The bigger question is, how does each of those groups deal with facing the same situation with the different types of knowledge that they have? There’ll be more interactions with Carol and Morgan, talking about how we’re just trying to understand their perspectives and how their points of view can fit into this world. Where is that happy place?”

Many TWD fans were disappointed with Carol leaving Alexandria and isolating herself. It was something that viewers couldn’t quite understand. It was assumed that she was running away and trying to hide from the new world. That it was just too much to constantly fight enemies, create bonds and then lose those people, and everything in between. However, Melissa shared a different perspective.

“When I think of where she’s come from — with a controlling, abusive husband, and then being in a world like the apocalypse that is suddenly dictating how you have to survive, only one way to survive, I think there is a taking back her own control and saying, ‘I want to get back to myself and understand what’s going on here. Is there another way?’ I don’t want anybody to tell me. I can figure this out by myself.”

Hopefully, Carol has everything figured out and can join the others in battling Negan and the Saviors. The group needs the old Carol back now more than ever.

What do you think of what Melissa McBride had to say about Carol on The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for AMC]