Adam Levine Works ‘Super Hard’ To Teach Dusty Rose ‘Dada’, Behati Battles It Out

Looks like first-time parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are already going head to head over Dusty Rose’s first word. The Maroon 5 frontman recently revealed that he has been working “super hard” to teach his baby girl her very first word and his wife is battling it out.

On Tuesday, March 14, Adam Levine stopped by The Tonight Show and shared his adorable experiences as a first-time dad. The 37-year-old rocker opened up that he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have an ongoing “battle” as to who can teach their 6-month-old daughter say her first word. Dusty Rose, who captured the hearts of many, is currently reaching new milestones with the help of her celebrity parents.

And just like any other first-time parents, Adam and Behati take pride in Dusty Rose especially if she learned something new. Both parents expressed joy and excitement particularly with one major milestone for a baby – the first word. In the same interview with Jimmy Fallon, Levine gushed about Dusty Rose and admitted that he is working “super hard” to get his daughter say “Dada.”

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard. You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. Look how cute you are. Dada.'”

A few more push and he might just hear that precious word soon. Apparently, Dusty Rose is now able to babble “dada-esque” sounds. However, Behati is not going to make it easy for the “Moves Like Jagger” singer as she is also set in teaching Dusty Rose to say “mama” first.

“We’ve gotten some ‘dada’-esque sounds, but nothing concrete. But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”

Fallon seems to completely understand Levine’s strategy as he also did the same with his two daughters. “We were just pointing at different things — even if it was a bottle, I’m like, ‘Do you want your dada?'” Fallon quipped. “I don’t care if the baby’s stupid, I just want the record to show that ‘dada’ was the first word.”

It can be recalled that Adam and Behati proudly introduced Dusty Rose in public last February 10 at Levine’s Hollywood Walk OF Fame ceremony. The said event marks Dusty Rose’s public debut after being kept away from the media’s attention ever since she was born on September 21, 2016.

During the momentous event, Levine couldn’t help but gush about the lovely women in his life – Behati and Dusty Rose. In his speech, the Maroon 5 vocalist admitted that he considers himself to be the luckiest man who’s ever lived and is truly grateful for that.

“I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I’m one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the people who love me the most. And so I thank all of those people.”

Meanwhile, Adam is also currently busy promoting his new brand, Santo Mezquila. Levine teamed up with the Red Rocker Sammy Hagar in creating a new trend in alcoholic drinks. The duo combined tequila and mezcal creating the “world’s first mezquila.” Apparently, this drink “blends together 100 percent blue and espadin agaves to create a smooth and rich tequila flavor with the sweet and smoky taste of mezcal.”

Adam and Sammy came up with the said concept two years ago after hanging out together in Cabo San Lucas. In a statement, Hagar shared how he and Levine decided to push through with the idea.

“When Adam and I started tasting the different blends, I knew we had something special that people would love. It was only right to get the team back together and share Santo with the world.”

Check out Adam Levine’s battle for Dusty Rose’s “Dada” in the video below.

