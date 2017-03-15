Jenelle Evans Seeks Custody Of Jace, Court Battle With Mom Heats Up

Jenelle Evans’ custody battle over her son Jace is far from over, with the now-7-year-old boy facing the prospect of living with his grandmother, Barbara, forever as his mother continues to face personal demons.

Jace Vahn Evans, Jenelle’s first child, with whom she was pregnant when she was in her late teens (which is how she qualified to be on Teen Mom 2), was born August 2, 2009, before Jenelle had even turned 18. His father, Andrew Lewis, has little to no contact with him and is largely out of the picture.

Barbara’s Worst Nightmare! Jenelle Evans’ Mother Breaks Down In Tears Over Losing Custody Of Jace https://t.co/hYagmiq6hk pic.twitter.com/hZuWSUE9Qh — My Gossip (@MyGossip_) February 27, 2017

He’s since been joined by two other siblings, Kaiser Orion Griffin, who was born June 29, 2014 (dad is Nathan Griffith), and daughter Ensley, who was born in January of this year (dad is David Eason).

Unfortunately, Jenelle’s history of drug abuse, getting involved with bad men, and other shenanigans have jeopardized her continued custody of the young lad. As the drama plays out for the cameras on this season of Teen Mom 2, fans can watch as Jenelle and her mother, Barbara, battle it out in court and personally for custody of Jace.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Jace has spent almost all of his life with his grandmother, Barbara, while Jenelle has limited visitation. That hasn’t stopped Jenelle, however, from trying valiantly to regain custody of him. As the cameras rolled on a late February episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle and her lawyer gave depositions in an effort to limit Barbara’s parental rights and give Jenelle greater custody.

Cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom, of course, but the episode did show Jenelle’s lawyer congratulate her for keeping her cool in the courtroom.

Outside the courtroom, however, Jenelle was anything but cool. In a low blow against her mom, Jenelle insisted that Barbara only wants custody of Jace because of the money she earns from MTV for her role on Teen Mom 2. Hollywood Gossip writer Tyler Johnson notes that whether she has custody of Jace or not, Barbara will continue to receive a salary from MTV.

On last week’s episode, as In Touch Weekly reports, things got even more heated between Jenelle and Barbara. As the two discussed a mundane pickup point, Jenelle tore into her mother, and the whole thing devolved into a screaming match.

“I don’t care, I don’t want to film with you at all, ever again in my life because that’s all you want and you don’t want to give me my son back.”

Even worse, Jenelle publicly criticized her mom on social media.

My mother is ruining our relationship as mother and daughter. It’s only getting worse. #TeenMom2 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) March 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the legal custody battle over Jace drags out in the courts. Considering the fact that production of Teen Mom 2 takes place long before viewers see the drama, it could be months before viewers see the final resolution.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, two years after Jenelle began angling for custody of Jace, there hasn’t been any inkling of a trial, and court dates keep getting pushed back.

“I’m already on the priority list, but there are cases that are older than mine that are in the same position.”

As of this writing, the next scheduled court date in the Jenelle/Barbara custody battle is in May, although whether that date, too, will be changed remains to be seen.

Do you think Jenelle Evans should be allowed to have custody of Jace?

