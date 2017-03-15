WWE Rumors: Major Change Coming To A ‘WrestleMania 33’ Title Match

WWE rumors about the possible WrestleMania 33 matches are emerging at a rapid pace. The regular changes made by the company only seem to be adding to the speculations.

With this week’s Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live, a few matches have already been confirmed for the WrestleMania 33. But, fans should expect a lot of changes in the bookings already confirmed and the ones that are rumored.

Amidst the number of changes happening over the course of past few weeks, a few unexpected WWE rumors have surfaced suggesting a change to RAW Women’s Championship. Currently, it is triple threat match involving Bayley, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks.

Stephanie McMahon had announced the Bayley vs. Charlotte match along with a possibility of Sasha Banks joining as the third contestant at the grandest event of all, provided she beat Bayley in a one-to-one match. Surprisingly, Sasha beat Bayley to secure her place in the match.

It is worth noting that a Fatal 4 Way match was earlier rumored at WrestleMania 33 with Nia Jax as the fourth participant. But, Jax was strangely missing during the Banks vs. Bayley match, and there was no mention of her either.

Now, it appears that WWE might be planning to change the title match by including Nia Jax. On the Monday Night RAW, WWE did a backstage angle with Nia Jax demanding justice and a shot at the title.

Stephanie obliged and gave her a one-on-one match with Bayley. During the match Nia completely destroyed Bayley. Even though Nia lost the match by disqualification, she made her point by brutally thrashing Bayley.

Dave Meltzer suggested on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE could be planning to add Nia Jax to the RAW Women’s Championship match. The recent segment on RAW makes sense only if WWE is planning in that direction.

Following the recent incident, several WWE Rumors suggest that a fatal-4 way match could be in the store at WrestleMania 33 featuring Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Nia Jax, as reported by PW Mania. WWE has not made any formal announcement yet.

At present, a fatal-4 way match is the best booking possible, and it could make the Women’s Championship match, one of the highlights of the grandest event.

Charlotte Flair against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 32 was surely one of the best matches of the night. Similarly, a fatal 4 way could be equally successful for the upcoming event.

Charlotte has been the champion off and on is looking eager to win her title back from Bayley. Considering she already had her glory at WrestleMania 32, chances of her victory look slim.

On the other hand, Bayley-Sasha relationship is intriguing. Bayley has been holding onto the title with the help of Banks. Interestingly, Sasha capitalized on her chance to interject herself in the championship match.

WWE rumors indicate that the company might be planning a heel turn for Banks. There is a possibility that she may betray Bayley during the championship match and turn heel in the process.

The inclusion of Nia Jax makes sense from a booking point of view too. The victory of Bayley over Charlotte at Fastlane 2017 was completely unexpected as it ended Charlotte winning streak at PPVs. It was rumored that Bayley was to lose the title back then and reclaim it at WrestleMania 33.

However, now with Bayley heading to the Mania as a champion, there would be nothing new to mesmerize the fans. Both Charlotte and Banks have held the championship, so their victory would not be enticing. The addition of Nia Jax would add a little more gusto to the match.

Nia Jax’s addition to the match will allow WWE to make the match worth remembering. Jax has a feud with Sasha, who herself could face some heat from Charlotte for what she did at Fastlane 2017.

[Featured Image by WWE]