Taylor Swift Allegedly Plans To Start Own Streaming Service After Spotify Row

Taylor Swift is reportedly planing to take her long-running feud with major streaming services over better royalties for singers to the next level. According to TMZ, the singer may have decided to start her own streaming service to compete with the major services, such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. She has reportedly filed the necessary documents to start her own streaming service website.

Although a source close to Swift has reported denied that she is planning to start her own streaming service, TMZ reports that Swift recently filed documents to obtain rights to start a new website “featuring non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings.”

However, because relevant details about the website were not available it is uncertain whether the website is meant to provide streaming service that will compete with major established websites, such as Spotify. But it appears from the description of the website in the documents filed by Taylor that she could be thinking of starting her own streaming service called “Swifties.”

The documents, according to TMZ, also indicate that Taylor could looking beyond establishing a website that provides only streaming service. The documents suggest that she could also be thinking of integrating other services by launching a line of products related to the music industry, such as guitars, guitar picks, guitar straps and drumsticks.

The website could also provide other services, such as organizing retreats, education camps, and self-guided online courses, according to TMZ.

Hollywood Life also reports that the singer filed documents to obtain rights to brand a new streaming website that will feature “non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings.”

And although the details about the site have not been disclosed, it appears to be a streaming service.

But Hollywood Life goes on to report that a source close to Taylor denied that she is planning to start a streaming service that would compete with the likes of Spotfiy.

Regardless of the situation, observers have noted that it would hardly be surprising if Taylor Swift, 27, decides to start a streaming service of her own given the fact that she has a history of fighting streaming services over poor royalties for singers.

She pulled her music from Spotify in 2014. She said she took the decision because she did not believe that Spotify valued the creative efforts of artistes. According to Swift, the site did not place an “inherent value” on art.

She also complained about the website’s policy that allowed users to obtain service for free. This gives musicians the impression that their work is not valued by consumers.

Her decision to withdraw her music alarmed Spofity due to the fear that other major artistes could follow her example and cause a major crisis for the website.

“Everybody’s complaining about how music sales are shrinking, but nobody’s changing the way they’re doing things,” Swift said at the time. “They keep running towards streaming, which is, for the most part, what has been shrinking the numbers of paid album sales.”

Later in 2015, she criticized Apple Music for its policy that musicians will not be paid royalties over a “free trial” period for consumers. Once again, she threatened to pull her music from Apple. The threat apparently had an effect because the company immediately reversed its policy.

“I find it to be shocking, disappointing and completely unlike this historically progressive and generous company,” she wrote in a comment about Apple Music’s policy on Tumblr, according to the Daily Mail.

She insisted at the time that she was not speaking only for herself but other musicians as well.

“This is about the new artist or band that has just released their first single and will not be paid for its success,” she said. “This is about the young songwriter who just got his or her first cut and thought that the royalties from that would get them out of debt.”

“This is about the producer who works tirelessly to innovate and create, just like the innovators and creators at Apple are pioneering in their field,” she continued, “but will not get paid for a quarter of a year’s worth of plays on his or her songs.”

