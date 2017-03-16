‘Big Bang Theory’ Actor Johnny Galecki Gets Intimate With Kaley Cuoco’s BF Cook

The Big Bang Theory actors Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who play the much-loved couple Penny and Leonard on CBS’ hit comedy series, are the best example of how to remain good friends post-breakup. The two have never let their two-year dating history affect their friendship, and Galecki, on his part, has always been supportive of Cuoco’s relationships. When Karl Cook, Cuoco’s boyfriend, recently visited the Big Bang Theory set, Galecki was clicked getting intimate with him.

On Wednesday, Kaley Cuoco uploaded a photo featuring Karl Cook and her Big Bang Theory co-star to her Instagram account. In the picture, Galecki is seen cuddling Cook and all set to kiss him.

The Big Bang Theory actress also uploaded a photo featuring her and Karl Cook. She is seen kissing him on the cheek. In the caption, she said that she loved when her boyfriend came to visit her at work.

Cook too posted a picture from the set on his account with the caption, “Everyone here at big bang taping tonight. Annie, Ali, David, Brie, Daniel, Kaley and I. So much fun, what a great episode. Love you so much honey.”

Kaley Cuoco started dating Karl Cook soon after announcing her divorce with professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The two share a common interest in horses and have often taken to social media to post couple-y pictures of themselves.

The Big Bang Theory actress has been quite open about her new relationship, but it was not the same case when she was dating her co-star. Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco secretly dated each other from 2007 to 2009. Their secret romance became news only after they had broken up.

In 2010, Kaley Cuoco said that her relationship with Galecki was wonderful, and it was a huge part of her life, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it. It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together.”

And Galecki opened up about the relationship in 2013. He said that he did not like talking about that because he was worried that it would conflict with people’s acceptance of Leonard and Penny.

“I just don’t like to speak about it. And not because I’m trying to be enigmatic; I just worry that it will conflict with people’s acceptance of [Big Bang Theory characters] Leonard and Penny. I get the curiosity, but I don’t want to distract from the story.”

Both the actors, time and again, have said that they continue to be best friends. Soon after her split from Ryan Sweeting, rumors started to swirl that Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki were trying to rekindle their romance. Both the actors, who play a married couple on The Big Bang Theory, were quick to put an end to such rumors.

Cuoco took to Instagram to kill the rumor, saying that there was no secret fling going on and they were just best buddies. Galecki, on the other hand, said, “No scandals/home wreckers/pregnancies here, y’all. Just profound friendship.”

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, along with the other three original stars Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar, and Simon Helberg, are close to finalizing new Big Bang Theory contracts, which would ensure their appearances on the series for 48 more episodes. Their current contracts, which they signed in 2014, is due for renewal in May. CBS and Warner Bros. TV are expected to renew the series for two more seasons soon.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS.

