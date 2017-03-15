Steve King Predicts Black-Hispanic Race War Before Whites lose Majority

Following his recent controversial comment that “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) has made yet another racially-charged statement during an interview on an Iowa radio talk show on Monday. King predicted that a race war would have erupted between blacks and Hispanics before Whites lose their demographic majority status in the country.

During the interview with host Jan Mickelson on radio station 1040 WHO-AM in Des Moines, Iowa, King discussed comments that Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made recently on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight,

Ramos cited recent demographic projections that whites would become a majority-minority group in the U.S. by 2044, according to CNN.

Rep. Steve King says blacks and Hispanics "will be fighting each other" before overtaking whites in population https://t.co/x1UpTwgwUY pic.twitter.com/zTJb7Ozxif — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 14, 2017

The Univision anchor used the expert projections to support his argument that the U.S. is a multiracial country.

But according to Rep. King, Ramos’ comments on Fox News demonstrate that his “stock in trade” was trying to “drive wedges” between racial and ethnic groups. He then went to predict that before whites become a majority-minority group in the U.S., blacks and Hispanics would be “fighting each other.”

“Jorge Ramos’ stock in trade is identifying and trying to drive wedges between races,” King told Iowa radio host Jan Mickelson on 1040 WHO. “When you start accentuating the differences, then you start ending up with people that are at each other’s throats.”

Rep. Steve King: white people will never be a minority because Hispanics and blacks 'will be fighting each other' https://t.co/eF6vhqadsB pic.twitter.com/aWuEboAJHZ — Eric Sanders (@SandersFirmPC) March 14, 2017

“And he [Ramos] is adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America,” he continued, “[but] I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.”

“I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before [whites become a minority].”

King’s latest controversial comments come after he sparked outrage when he tweeted on Sunday that “We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

During the interview with Mickelson on Monday, he repeated comments he made earlier on CNN’s New Day, that his controversial tweet about “somebody else’s babies” was “not about race.”

He said that instead of talking about race, he was talking about “our stock, our country, our culture, our civilization.”

He also suggested that “we need to have enough babies to replace ourselves.”

He went on to accuse Ramos and other liberals of seeking to divide the county racially by proclaiming and celebrating openly the success of an alleged plan to make white people a minority.

“Their effort here is to be celebrating because the United States is moving towards becoming, the whites becoming a minority, a majority-minority within the country according to what their plan is,” King said.

But despite King’s denial of allegations that his comment was about race, white nationalist groups interpreted it as being about race and praised him for speaking up. For instance, the former KKK grand wizard, David Duke, praised King’s comment, while the civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), condemned it as “bigoted and racist.”

The worst man in the GOP since McCarthy. Rep. King looks for a race war. When is Trump going to denounce him?https://t.co/NZjLt0y7kl — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) March 15, 2017

King ended the radio interview by asking listeners to read French Author Jean Raspail’s The Camp of Saints. According to CNN, Raspail’s book, which claims that Europe is being taken over by immigrants, has also been cited by Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon, co-founder of the far-right online news website Breitbart.

Some observers claim that King has become noticeably bolder about voicing his controversial views about race since Donald Trump became president. He sparked uproar during the Republican National Convention when he wondered aloud on live TV whether any group has contributed more to civilization than white people.

Steve King: "Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other" before whites become minority https://t.co/UzFqGZIBdr pic.twitter.com/aeLUo247jh — The Hill (@thehill) March 14, 2017

Many critics responded to his comment, pointing out that Western European civilization is very recent compared with other major non-Western civilizations such as the Japanese, Chinese, Indian, and Iranian (Persia) civilizations in Asia. Ancient Egypt, Kush and Ethiopia in Africa preceded Western civilization by centuries and reached high levels of technical sophistication centuries before the Dark Ages in Europe, historians noted. Mayan and Inca civilizations are also much older than Western civilization, according to critics.

But King doubled down on his argument. Without attempting to respond to the point that civilizations have flourished in other parts of the world and attained to very high levels of technical sophistication centuries before Western civilization emerged, he insisted that Western civilization was “superior” and that the success of Western civilization was due to the innate superiority of Western culture over others.

[Featured Image by Charlie Neibergall/AP Images]