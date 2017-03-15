WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle Spotted At ‘SmackDown’ For Planned Match With AJ Styles?

Kurt Angle is going to be in the Hall of Fame before WrestleMania 33. It has been nearly a decade since Kurt Angle left the WWE and he is sorely missed by fans. Nowadays, Kurt Angle has been flirting and teasing fans for a return to the company whose ring he once dominated.

One thing that got fans talking is the recent sighting of Kurt Angle in this week’s SmackDown Live. According to Sportskeeda, fans spotted Kurt Angle just outside the PPG Paints Arena which is the chosen arena for this week’s SmackDown. While Kurt Angle has since refuted this rumor and stated that he was only there to shoot a promo for the WWE Network show, something happened at this week’s SmackDown that might just intensify the rumor of Kurt Angle’s in-ring return.

AJ Styles has been fuming lately at Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan. His reason? According to him, he has not been given the proper respect he deserves as a former champion. It is hard to argue with one of the best WWE superstars today, and while he did lose the WWE championship to John Cena at the Royal Rumble, Styles never got a proper rematch for his belt. He got in a triple threat match that he was never pinned as well as an Elimination Chamber match with five other superstars.

To top it all off, Styles, one of the hardest working superstars in the WWE right now, does not have a clear opponent at WrestleMania 33. So what gives? Well, it seems ridiculous that the WWE would just let someone with Styles’ talent without a dance partner at their biggest event of the year. This is where it gets interesting, as maybe Styles will get to tangle with someone much better than any WWE championship match – Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle and AJ Styles are very familiar with one another. Angle had one of the most memorable wrestling feuds with Styles during their TNA days. Kurt Angle has been very vocal about wrestling once again, and one of the names that he put out there is AJ Styles. According to Cageside Seats, Kurt Angle was quoted having high praises of AJ Styles as well as having some desire to fight him one last time.

“The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels. The thing with AJ Styles and I want everybody to realize this–you don’t have to do anything with him.”

Kurt Angle then goes on to say that a match with AJ Styles is always top quality. The two have had classic matches to prove that. Plus, it would not be a hard sell for the WWE as both Kurt Angle and AJ Styles already share a history. All they have to do is have Kurt Angle challenge AJ Styles for one last match at WrestleMania 33 and fans would immediately buy it.

Adding Kurt Angle to an already stacked WrestleMania 33 card will make the event one of the best ever on paper. Plus, Kurt Angle is known to have uncanny in-ring ability, and a match with Styles is always a potential fight-of-the-night contender. Kurt Angle is not the athletic specimen he once was, so why not match him up with someone who can carry him for a huge chunk of the match? WrestleMania 33 is just a month away and adding Kurt Angle to the card is like a sweet cherry on top.

