‘Get Out’: How The Film Has Broken New Ground

The new horror-comedy film Get Out is one of the best-reviewed films of the year so far and has defied all the odds to become the breakout hit of 2017.

The movie, written, produced, and directed by Jordan Peele (of Key & Peele fame), premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, and opened in cinemas worldwide a month later on February 24. Since then, it has racked up more than $100 million in worldwide box office receipts ($113.1 million so far to be exact). There are no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and against a modest $4.5 million budget, the film has enjoyed its moment at No. 1 at box offices around the globe.

It’s unusual for a horror film these days to stand out amid the dizzying amount of movies being released each week in Hollywood. However, future filmmakers in the horror genre can take a page out of Get Out‘s playbook as the picture gets it all right.

Currently holding an impressive 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (nearly unheard of for any film close to the horror genre), director Jordan Peele has broken the record for being the first black director to cross the $100 million threshold in their writing and directorial debut, according to the Washington Post. Furthermore, it marks the first film from the little-known production company Blumhouse to hit this milestone.

The flick, starring Allison Williams (Girls), is about an interracial couple who take a weekend trip upstate to Rose’s (Williams) parents’ home. However, they soon realize that there are far more sinister intentions behind the parents’ overly accommodating behavior. On the surface, the film offers a thrilling ride for the viewers, but underneath, the racial undertones have huge implications.

Director Jordan Peele was reported as saying that “I experience [racism] on an everyday basis. This movie was meant to reveal that there’s the monster of racism lurking underneath these seemingly innocent conversations and situations,” Deadline reports.

In a series of tweets, Peele expressed that he remains hopeful about a new wave of films by directors from minority groups that will follow in Get Out‘s footsteps and enjoy their moments in the spotlight as well.

Meaning I won't be the last. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 13, 2017

As Forbes reports, the film’s commentary on the state of race relations in a post-Obama America is not only a very important topic, but also territory not usually explored in the horror genre. Because of this, the film is truly unique and offers up tons of fun and important conversation to moviegoers. Perhaps, this will set a precedent for future stories in the genre to make bold statements that fit the political climate. Interestingly, only 12.7 percent of polled directors in 2015 were of minority groups, and perhaps this successful film will encourage movie studios to take more chances on both new directors and directors of color.

This film is just the latest in a series that have come from African-American directors that have gone on to become surprise hits in Hollywood. Most notably, the 2017 Best Picture winner at the Academy Awards, Moonlight, was directed by Barry Jenkins. The success of that film and now Get Out signals a progressive move towards welcoming films made by people of minority groups that are embraced by both critics and audiences.

Back on release day, actress Allison Williams posted this promotional tweet:

The film has even sparked a new viral sensation: the #GetOutChallenge. In the new wave of videos, fans run straight towards the camera to mimic an iconic scene from the movie. Perhaps this is an indication of just how popular Get Out has become.

Are you going to check out the movie? Sound off in the comment section below!

Check out the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]