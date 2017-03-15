Jerry Seinfeld And More Celebs Have Ties To Countries In Trump Travel Ban

The Trump travel ban has caused heartbreaking issues and aggravation for many nameless, faceless people across the country, but there are also actors, comedians, athletes, and musicians who have ties to the countries that President Trump listed in his travel ban. Many of them now have Americanized names, but their families still have links back to Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen or Libya.

Many people are crying racism, anti-Semitism, and other kinds of discrimination when it comes to recent policy changes in the Trump administration. And despite the fact that Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her family are Jewish, Trump has chosen Steve Bannon for a senior cabinet position says the Inquisitr. Bannon, a former editor at Breitbart, has expressed opinions that some say are anti-Semitic and misogynistic.

Jerry Seinfeld

While Jerry Seinfeld seems to be almost a spokesman for New York Jews, with his popular show, Seinfeld, he is actually of Syrian-Jewish descent, says the New York Daily News.

Records from Ellis Island say that Selim Hosni, Jerry Seinfeld’s maternal grandfather, came to this country in 1909 from Aleppo, Syria, aboard the S.S. Hudson with his wife and infant daughter, Jerry Seinfeld’s mother.

Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi’s father, Emmanuel Aghassian, grew up in Tehran, Iran of an Armenian background. He boxed for the Iranian Olympic team in the 1948 Olympics before coming to the United States. His son, Andre Agassi (the family shortened their name when they came to the United States) was coached by his father to win eight majors, and hundreds of tennis tournaments along the way.

Steve Jobs

Genius Steve Jobs was adopted as an infant, but his birth father was a young Syrian immigrant named Abdul Fattah Jandali, according to the News America Media. Jobs’ birth mother, Joanne Schieble, is a German-American. Schieble’s father would not allow her to marry a Muslim, and an Arab, so she put Jobs up for adoption at birth. Steve Jobs was adopted by an Armenian-American couple who was unable to conceive.

JENNA DEWAN

Most people see Jenna Dewan as a top-notch dancer, married to the hunky actor, Channing Tatum, but Dewan’s father, Darryll Dewan, who was born in the United States is of Lebanese and Polish heritage.

Paula Abdul

Former American Idol judge, singer, and dancer, Paula Abdul’s father, Harry, was born in Aleppo, Syria, and raised in Brazil.

“According to an article appearing in the English version of Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Abdul’s father is Syrian Jewish.”

Paula Abdul’s mother is also Jewish, of Ashkenazi heritage. Abdul says that throughout her life, people have asked questions about her ethnic identity, but she says she is a Jewish Arab, or an Arab Jew, depending on your preference.

Paul Anka

Classic singer Paul Anka could be on this list twice, as he is of Syrian and Lebanese descent, and he was also born in Canada says the Daily Star. Both of Paul Anka’s parents were Christians, but his father, Andy, was Syrian American, while Paul Anka’s mother, Camelia, was Canadian Lebanese, from the town of Kfarmishki, in Lebanon. Paul Anka says he is proud of his background, and still retains a lot of the languages.

Did you know that the above celebrities had foreign roots that might have put them on the travel ban list?

