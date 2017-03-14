‘RHOBH’ Lisa Rinna Shows Off Body On Instagram, Previously Appeared In ‘Playboy’

Lisa Rinna may be 53-years-old, but that hasn’t stopped the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star from treating fans to regular racy shots of herself on Instagram.

Weeks after Rinna shocked fans by sharing a photo of herself standing nude in front of a mirror with just a couple of items strategically covering her private parts, the soap star-turned-reality star returned to Instagram, where she shared a couple of bikini shots.

“Oh Hi. Going from this to the NYC blizzard tomorrow,” Lisa Rinna wrote on Instagram on March 12.

Lisa Rinna traveled from Los Angeles to New York City days ago to attend tonight’s taping of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. She’ll be appearing on the show alongside Adam Pally.

After sharing her nude photo last month, Lisa Rinna faced backlash and quickly took the photo down. However, after several screenshots of the post made the rounds online, she put the photo back up and explained her decision to share the picture with fans.

“It’s back,” she wrote, via Life & Style magazine. “I got scared then I said I’m 53 — zero f–ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”

Lisa Rinna has always been open with her body, and she shared the nude shot in honor of Playboy magazine’s announcement of the publication’s return to nude pictorials. As fans will recall, Lisa Rinna appeared in the men’s magazine not once, but twice, and during one of those appearances, she was seven months pregnant with her first child. According to Life & Style magazine, Lisa Rinna posed for the magazine in 1998 and again in 2009.

Throughout the currently airing seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has been caught in the midst of drama due to comments she’s made about longtime co-star Kim Richards. For years, Richards has been struggling with substance abuse issues, and because the topic hits close to home, Rinna has often expressed her concern for Richards’ future.

Most recently, Lisa Rinna informed her newest co-star, Eden Sassoon, who lost a sister to addiction, that Kim Richards was “near death.” Right away, Richards’ sister, Kyle, was up in arms.

“Honestly for me, my own issues have been with Lisa Rinna and Eden coming after my sister Kim and the stuff they said… Bringing up things my sister has really worked so hard to get to where she’s at right now,” Kyle Richards said during an interview with Mirror Celebs on March 13. “The thing is, I think Lisa is a good person, so I feel bad but honestly she’s pushed too far with things like saying my sister is too close to death. She’s just made is so impossible. My sister has just been so upset.”

Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards used to be close friends, but due to Rinna’s ongoing comments about her addiction, their relationship has become strained.

“I think [Lisa Rinna] can’t help herself. She’s not a bad person but she cannot control her mouth. But you can only excuse that for so long,” Kyle Richards added.

To see more of Lisa Rinna and her co-stars, including Kyle Richards, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and stayed tuned for Rinna’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live at 11 p.m.

