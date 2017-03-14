MU 3.0: ‘Marines United 3.0’ Naked Photos Appear On Facebook, ‘MU 2.0’ Shut Down

Apparently, some “Marines United” closed Facebook groups feel they will never be defeated. As reported by the Inquisitr, when the “Marines United” group that featured some Marines sharing nude photos and videos of female Marine Corp members was shut down, “Marines United 2.0” (aka “MU 2.0”) was created in its wake. However, “Marines United 2.0” was shut down, and as of this writing, “Marines United 3.0” (aka “MU 3.0”) has appeared on Facebook.

As reported by the New York Times, there were approximately 30,000 members in the original “Marines United” Facebook group, but Marine commanders have stated that only about 500 of those “Marines United” members actually visited folders containing naked photos. Those investigating the matter have tried to ferret out those “Marines United” members.

The publication also reports that the original “Marines United” site was shuttered by the actions of Reveal last week, which sent some of the “Marines United” original Facebook members over to “Marines United 2.0,” a the secret Facebook group that’s also referred to as “MU 2.0.”

However, the publication notes that when “Marines United 2.0” was shut down, some members move on to “Marines United 3.0” (aka “MU 3.0.”)

Indeed, as of this writing, there is a Facebook group titled “Marines United 3.0” listed as a closed group, which means folks have to ask to join or apparently get added by other Facebook members. Right now, the “Marines United 3.0” group lists “1,030 members” and “1,030 new members,” with a description that trolls the media. The “Marines United 3.0” group also blames the women who fell victim to the naked photo-sharing, which in some instances featured revenge porn without the consent of the photos’ subjects.

“F*** you CNN. F*** you ABC. F*** the media. F*** all the wookie w****s, you brought this on yourself. Oh yeah, and f*** ISIS.”

According to the Urban Dictionary a “wookie” is a largely negative way to describe a female Marine.

“In general, a female Marine. Usually one that is ugly and/or hairy, but does not need to have those qualities to be a wookie.”

Ironically, the “group type” of the “Marines United 3.0” group is listed as “Family,” and Facebook users will see plenty of “Added by” group members when scrolling through the members of “Marines United 3.0.” Therefore, it is not known if the people currently appearing in the “Marines United 3.0” Facebook group actually want to be there or were simply added by others.

What is known is that the “Marines United” melee continues to reverberate around the internet. As seen in the top photo above, Marine Corps Commandant General Robert B. Neller testified on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, March 14. Neller was answering questions from Senate Armed Services Committee member Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.

The “Marines United” naked photo scandal has caused some female Marines to come out publicly against such actions. It has also caused Facebook to condemn such actions taken by the “Marines United” groups, although the “Marines United” groups seem to keep popping up in defiance.

According to BuzzFeed, Facebook released a statement about not allowing inappropriate content that harms other people on their social networking site.

“We want to have an open and safe environment on Facebook. We do not allow harassment and remove content that appears to purposefully target private individuals with the intention of degrading or shaming them. We also remove content that threatens or promotes sexual violence or exploitation.”

The popular Reddit thread titled “I shut down Marines United” was referenced by the New York Times, with that 5-month-old thread claiming that the original “Marines United” Facebook group originally had closer to 50,000 members, instead of approximately 30,000 members, on Facebook.

