Patrick Stewart Goes Where No ‘Star Trek’ Has Gone Before With Rescue Dog & Poop

Sir Patrick Stewart isn’t normally associated with the word “cute,” but when fans viewed the Star Trek actor’s social media pictures of his new foster dog, a rescue pit bull named Ginger, it was cute overload time.

Stewart has been charming his followers with the story of how Ginger found his way into his home and his heart while also emphasizing the importance of adopting, rather than shopping, when it comes to pets. And then there’s his recent discussion about “poop,” which also is taking Patrick to territories that no Star Trek actor has gone before.

Stewart proudly shared the moment when his rescue dog entered his house, noting that it’s his first experience fostering a pit bull.

“Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks Sunny and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I’m in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop,” tweeted the actor.

Thanks to @ASPCA and @WagsandWalks Sunny and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I'm in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/VQUBDvZhi9 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 8, 2017

Fans couldn’t get enough of Patrick and his foster dog, and Stewart made it clear that he can’t get enough of the love that Ginger has provided. Patrick’s wife, Sunny Ozellalso, shared views of the puppy love affair, reported People.

“So what we have here is a 60 lb. lap dog,” joked Sunny.

Ozell revealed that a neighbor’s dog motivated them to give Ginger a temporary home.

“We’ve loved pit bulls since meeting our neighbor pibble Sadie, and fostering is a great way for us to love this beautiful breed,” she explained. “Thank you @aspca and @wagsandwalks for connecting us with this gorgeous being. We’re already in love.”

And for those who want to follow in his illustrious footsteps, Patrick offered some tips on Twitter about becoming a foster dog daddy.

Stewart and his foster dog have continued to melt hearts on Twitter and Instagram. And while Patrick still is fostering rather than adopting when it comes to Ginger, his rescue dog isn’t holding back when it comes to giving him all her love.

In turn, Stewart describes Ginger as the perfect company.

The swimming lesson that wasn't. Our foster pibble Ginger is perfect afternoon company. @ASPCA @WagsandWalks #AdoptDontShop #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbull A post shared by Patrick Stewart ???? (@sirpatstew) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

For those who want to learn more about adopting Ginger, check out her doggy bio on the Wags & Walks page.

As for what’s next for Patrick, he recently got candid in talking about his new role as poop. At 76, the British actor has earned fame for roles ranging from Capt. Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation to Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies. Now, the highly respected star is revealing that he feels “honored and delighted” to play the role of poop in the upcoming Emoji Movie, reported GeekWire.

“I’m poop.”

Stewart joked that some have termed his acting as “s**t,” and now he’s set out to “prove to them it’s true.” Already familiar with the concept of emojis, the actor recalled his enthusiasm when he learned about the opportunity to portray poop.

“How diverse could an emoji role get?” pointed out Patrick. “Poop is it. That’s the one.”

Fans of Stewart (and poop) can mark their calendars for this summer, when the animated feature hits theaters and reveals “the never-before-seen secret world inside your smartphone.”

If the enthusiasm for portraying poop sounds as if Patrick has changed in recent years, he recently credited his Star Trek co-stars for helping him relax, reported Trek Movie.

Talking with host Conan O’Brien to promote his new film Logan, Stewart admitted that it was true that he had been “a little uptight” when he first worked on The Next Generation. But the actor feels they helped him learn to be more relaxed about life.

“It is all thanks to my pals on Star Trek who said ‘Patrick, come on. You’ll find you will enjoy the work more if you have fun… and of course they were right,” said Stewart. “I think I may not be here now if they had not taught me how to laugh more.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]