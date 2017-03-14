Adam Levine Accuses Blake Shelton Of Cheating Amid ‘The Voice’ Quitting Rumors

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s rivalry on The Voice is still alive and well on the NBC show amid rumors Season 12 could be Adam’s last.

The most recent instalment of The Voice proved that Levine and Shelton’s rivalry certainly hasn’t died down amid Blake’s polarizing PDA with girlfriend and returning coach Gwen Stefani, as Adam even accused his long-time co-coach of playing dirty and cheating during the March 13 episode.

“That was the dirtiest thing I’ve ever seen,” Levine hit back at Shelton per Entertainment Tonight during the latest instalment of The Voice blind auditions, which came after Shelton quickly pressed hit red button for Enid Ortiz just as her stunning rendition of Adele’s “All I Ask” ended while Blake’s girlfriend Gwen distracted him.

Adam then went on to accuse Blake of “cheating” by pressing his button so close to the end of the song while he was chatting to Gwen, after which Shelton gloated about his strategy, much to Levine’s frustration.

“What happened back here is we were all going, ‘Is that as good as we think it is?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that’s no good,'” Blake said on the latest instalment of blind auditions after hitting a nerve with Adam. “And then [Gwen] looked over to say something to Adam and I [hit my button].”

But while it looked like Adam and Blake’s latest fall out amid their rivalry was all in good fun, it was just last season that sources claimed that Levine and Shelton’s rivalry seriously boiled over in a not so friendly way amid rumors the currently airing season of the show could well be Adam’s last.

Following the Season 11 finale in December, a The Voice insider claimed to Radar Online that Adam and Blake’s rivalry allegedly turned pretty sour following Sundance Head’s big win on Season 11, alleging that Levine was so upset to see Shelton win again that he supposedly “did not congratulate Blake” after the twosome left the stage.

“Blake was apparently trying to rub his win in everyone’s face,” continued the source of the alleged drama between Shelton and Levine that followed Blake’s most recent The Voice win, alleging that Levine even went as far as to accuse his long-time co-coach of “rigging” the show.

“Adam Levine does not like losing – especially to Blake Shelton,” noted the source at the time.

But while Adam and Blake now appear to be getting along again as Season 12 plays out on NBC, Levine, Stefani and fellow coach Alicia Keys did tease last month that they’re certainly not going to be going easy on Shelton as things heat up on The Voice.

“We’re all against Blake pretty much, because we’re angry at him,” Keys told The Insider of how she and her fellow The Voice coaches Adam and Gwen are against Shelton this season. “The three of us are totally one thousand percent against Blake.”

But while the coaches gang up on Shelton, rumors have been swirling for months that Season 12 could potentially be the last time The Voice coaches see Levine and Shelton together after the duo have sat beside one another on every single episode of the popular singing show since it first began in 2011.

The Voice fans hit back at Adam as reports hit the headlines that Season 12 of the series could well be his last, after which Levine responded to the accusations he may soon be quitting The Voice during a February interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to say,” Adam told Seacrest when the former American Idol host asked the Maroon 5 frontman about the swirling rumors he may be quitting after Season 12.

Levine didn’t officially put an end to The Voice quitting rumors during the interview last month, but did admit to Ryan that he’s “pretty sure that’s all nonsense” when asked if the currently airing season will really be hit last.

But while Adam didn’t explicitly confirm or deny the quitting rumors by revealing if he’s planning to return for Season 13, Levine did elaborate in an interview with Yahoo! last month by confessing that he has no plans to take a season off and will instead be quitting the NBC series for good when he feels his time has come.

What do you think of Adam Levine calling out Blake Shelton for cheating amid The Voice quitting rumors?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]