‘The Bachelor:’ See The $100,000 4-Carat Engagement Ring Nick Gave Vanessa

The Bachelor star Nick Viall got down on one knee and proposed to now-fiance Vanessa Grimaldi during the Season 21 finale of the ABC dating show, and the $100,000 diamond engagement ring he gave her was just as dramatic as the season that just unfolded.

Vanessa looked pretty impressed when Nick put the serious engagement ring on her finger during the March 13 finale, and it’s not surprising that Grimaldi was so happy with the sparkler after E! News revealed the all-important details on the stunning piece of jewelry, which is thought to be the most expensive engagement ring given out on the show to date.

According to the site, the engagement ring Nick presented his soon-to-be wife with is thought to be worth between $92,000 and $100,000 and was designed by The Bachelor’s go-to ring jeweller Neil Lane, who has designed stunning engagement rings for the ABC dating show for years.

While Nick had his choice of rings when it came to choosing the perfect engagement bauble for Vanessa, a special needs teacher from Toronto, the site revealed that Viall certainly didn’t hold back and chose a ring that was “very romantic” to present to Grimaldi during The Bachelor finale.

She got the final rose and the custom engagement ring on #TheBachelor finale! Details on this $100,000 rock:

The Bachelor star chose a four carat diamond engagement ring according to the inside source who dished the details on the ring to the site, adding that the stunning piece of Neil Lane jewelry Nick gave Vanessa “features a round main stone with a pave border.”

The Bachelor insider added that the engagement ring also features diamonds all around the band and is set in platinum.

“It’s a traditional ring with an old-fashioned feel. It’s got an old-soul–it’s classic and elegant,” another source told the site of the platinum engagement ring Nick chose to present to Vanessa when he got down on one knee to propose, adding that Nick chose that particular engagement ring “because that’s what he thinks of her.”

Us Weekly also confirmed that the engagement ring Nick gave Vanessa on The Bachelor weighed 4-carats, estimating the cost of the jewelry at closer to $93,000.

The fourth time was the charm! Congratulations, @nickviall & @vanessagrimaldi30! ????#TheBachelorFinale #thebachelor

The Bachelor fans were quick to weigh in and give their two cents on Viall’s choice the engagement ring on social media, and it looks like, despite its seriously hefty price tag and close to 4-caract weight, not everyone was quite as impressed with the ring as Vanessa.

Some fans gushed over Nick’s choice of engagement ring during the dramatic finale of The Bachelor, while others made it pretty clear that they actually weren’t the biggest fans of Viall’s choice for Grimaldi.

“The rings given out on The Bachelor is legit the dream ring, so freaking pretty,” The Bachelor fan @brianna__elisa tweeted out after seeing Nick present Vanessa with the stunning $100,000 engagement ring during the finale, while @_kgun_ wrote on the social media site, “I need someone to provide me a close up of Vanessa’s ring STAT #TheBachelor.”

But other The Bachelor fans weren’t so sure about Vanessa’s engagement ring, even slamming the Nick’s jewelry choice on the social media site amid the finale.

“The engagement ring on The Bachelor cost $100,000. If you need an expensive ring to show off your love it’s not f*****g real,” Twitter fan @Katie_Blom15 hit back over Nick’s seriously expensive ring choice, while @kirbiejohnson wrote of Viall getting down on one knee, “I say this every season, but wouldn’t there be more at stake if #TheBachelor actually had to purchase the ring? #TheBachelorFinale.”

Notably, famed jewelry designer Neil Lane donates an engagement ring to the ABC show every year, though Bustle reported back in 2014 that The Bachelor couples allegedly have to sign a contract that states they must be together for at least two years after getting engaged in order to keep the ring.

What do you think of the estimated close to $100,000 engagement ring Nick Viall presented Vanessa Grimaldi with on the finale of Season 21 of The Bachelor?

