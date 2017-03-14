Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam: April ‘Close’ To Giving Birth To Calf

The Animal Adventure Park giraffe cam has filmed April the giraffe for several days as she prepares to welcome her fourth calf into the world. The zoo, located in New York, has decided to put a camera in April’s stall and post a live feed on YouTube, giving people all over the world the opportunity to watch this animal give birth, which has really been quite cool!

As the days go by, April the giraffe gets closer to welcoming her baby and this week she is giving vets and zookeepers all the right signs to suggest that labor is close. Animal Adventure Park personnel have said that April is not in labor just yet but that she is absolutely showcasing signs that she is “close.”

A post shared by April The Giraffe Watch (@aprilthegiraffewatch) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

In an evening update, Animal Adventure Park let their Facebook followers know that there have been “significant changes” in April over the past few days — especially today. Things are looking super promising but she’s still not officially in labor.

“Afternoon and evening keeper and vet checks continue to indicate significant changes in April. Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion, and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed. Ladies and gentlemen – we are close. We are still not confirming active labor but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction…Again, be patient, she has fooled us before. We can simply suggest staying tuned into the feed, subscribing to the YouTube channel, and also our FB notifications. We will do everything in our power to keep you posted.”

The Animal Adventure Park giraffe cam has been rolling 24/7 with very few interruptions (remember to refresh if you’re having issues). Every time April the giraffe moves a different way or viewers see her baby kicking around in her belly they immediately think that it could be time. The truth is that it really could be time at any moment!

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, giraffes give birth while standing up. Since giraffes don’t sleep much during the day, April is walking around her stall a lot. As you can imagine, watching and waiting for the moment that she goes into labor is quite addicting for this very reason!

With the new updates from Animal Adventure Park, fans are getting more and more excited for this calf to be born. Earlier today, there was some commotion in April’s stall and the zoo received a ton of messages about what was going on.

Things are definitely changing for this mama giraffe!

A post shared by Animal Adventure Park (@animaladventurepark) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:42am PST

“Approx 12:45 pm EST today staff began noting and documenting significant changes. The vet was called and has been on site since. Another visit will be made in a few hours…We cannot confirm active labor at this time.”

Animal Adventure Park keepers aren’t sure exactly when April is due so it’s definitely a waiting game for all parties involved! When do you think April will go into labor? Do you think her calf will be male or female? Any name suggestions? Let us know how you feel in the comments section below!

Tonight during their live Q&A on YouTube, Animal Adventure Park confirmed that they will ask fans for name suggestions after the calf is born. People are already flooding the zoo’s Facebook page and YouTube feed with ideas. Top picks? Unity, Star, and Hope!

Any name suggestions? Let us know how you feel in the comments section below!

[Featured Image via Animal Adventure Park/Instagram]