‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Shares Updates On Her Baby Boy On Twitter

Chelsea Houska recently shared a couple of updates on her baby boy with her fans and followers on Twitter.

As Watson nears his 2-month birthday, the Teen Mom 2 star is remaining active on social media and she posted a sweet photo of her son and revealed how she and husband Cole DeBoer cope with his crabby moments.

The photo, which was initially shared by Chelsea Houka on Snapchat, was later posted to Twitter by a fan page dedicated to the longtime reality star.

Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child, son Watson, on January 25, a couple of weeks before the baby was due. One day prior, Houska’s co-star on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans, gave birth to her third child, daughter Ensley, with boyfriend David Eason.

Also on social media in recent days, Chelsea Houska spoke of her son’s cradle cap. At the end of last week, Houska took to Twitter to ask her fans and followers if babies can get cradle cap on their face. At the time, she told her audience that she had put Aquaphor on Watson’s face but was wanting other tips. In response, a Twitter user suggested Watson may be suffering from inphintygo, but Houska quickly shot the idea down after Googling images of the condition.

“Oh no definitely doesn’t look like that! It was just a little cradle cap and it’s gone now,” she said.

Chelsea Houska began dating Cole DeBoer in 2014, after crossing paths in their hometown in South Dakota. From there, the couple moved in together and became engaged the following year and in July 2016, Houska confirmed she was expecting their first child, the second for the reality star who also has an older daughter, Aubree, 7, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

In her statement to fans in July, which was shared on her official website, Chelsea Houska told fans, “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl.”

Prior to Chelsea Houska sharing her baby news, the Teen Mom 2 star spoke to People Magazine and claimed she was planning to wait to have children until after her October 2016 wedding.

“We’re just going to get through this wedding, and then hopefully have some babies!” she said. “I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many! I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

Chelsea Houska ultimately got married while pregnant at the end of last year and has yet to confirm her future plans for more children. That said, she definitely wants more kids and now that she’s quit her job, she has plenty of time to tend to her parenting duties. She also has plenty of time to film and while the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 hasn’t officially been confirmed by MTV, she and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry, have reportedly started filming.

In addition to Houska and Evans recently welcoming new babies, their co-star, Kailyn Lowry is expected to give birth sometime this summer and will likely chronicle the moments leading up to the birth of her third child on the potentially upcoming eighth season of the show.

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]