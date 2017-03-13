Jenelle Evans In Danger? ‘Teen Mom’ Warns Ex To Stay Away After Prison Release

Jenelle Evans’s ex Courtland Rogers is about to get out of prison. After being convicted on charges of drug possession, Radar Online reports that the Teen Mom 2 star warned him to stay away. Is Evans in danger?

Rogers was sentenced to a prison term of 20 to 36 months after police found him carrying heroin. Rogers, who already has a felony on his record, is scheduled to get out on March 18. Evans has zero plans to contact Rogers once he’s out and even warned him to keep his distance.

“Hell no!” Evans exclaimed after being asked if she and Rogers will reconnect. “I’m staying far away from him.”

Evans and Rogers have a complicated history together that includes some trouble with the law. Their marriage only lasted 18 months before they split. Evans experienced one miscarriage during their marriage and had an abortion after she and Rogers were busted for heroin in 2013.

Evans has turned her life around since her marriage with Rogers. The Teen Mom 2 star is currently engaged to David Eason and recently welcomed her third kid to the world. Coincidentally, Eason spent time with Rogers at a correctional institution in North Carolina. Eason was serving time on charges of drugs and larceny.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Rogers was released early on good behavior. An authority for the prison revealed that they use an “advanced release program” for individuals who obey the rules. “They have to meet a certain criteria and not get certain infractions and be in classes to have a reduced sentence,” the rep shared.

Based on Jenelle Evans’ comments, it doesn’t sound like she is interested in having Rogers become a part of her life. With a wedding on the horizon and a 1-month-year-old to look after, fans can only hope the Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t contact Rogers in the near future.

Of course, Evans tends to bring plenty of unwanted drama to her life no matter what, so there’s always the possibility that Rogers will appear at some point. Whether or not Evans can concentrate on her new life and steer clear from her past is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, things between Evans and Eason are still going strong. According to OK Magazine, MTV just released a promo clip for the coming episode of Teen Mom 2 that features the couple spending time in the country.

The two are shown touring their land in the countryside a few months back. The property rests outside of city limits in a wooded area and is a testament to how much Evans has changed over the past two years.

While the couple are preparing their house to move in, Evans recently told fans online that their home is finished and ready to go. With the pair set to exchange vows this year, the house couldn’t have been finished at a better time.

Eason has not commented on the news of Rogers’ release. The upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 is currently in production, so the prison drama should make its way in front of the cameras before long. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if Evans and Rogers ever meet up and finally make amends after a tumultuous marriage.

Rogers has not said anything about his plans once he gets released from prison and whether or not he wants to reconnect with his ex-wife. With Evans moving on to a new life, it’s unclear how Rogers will react to the developments.

Fans can watch Evans and Eason in action when new episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV, check out a sneak peek of Jenelle in action below.

