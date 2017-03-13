Kenya Moore Abuse: ‘RHOA’ Becoming Platform For Serious Abuse Discussions

Kenya Moore is one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars. The cast represents a group of strong and mindful women, who have big dreams and successful careers. And yet, some of these ladies are hiding some painful memories. On this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the subject of domestic abuse has been brought up and it sounds like Moore wants to keep the subject alive on the show.

She herself has been a victim of abuse, and she’s currently going through some kind of abuse. While Matt Jordan hasn’t actually hit her physically, he has smashed her garage door, a door at her house and even the back window of her car. And Moore believes that he won’t ever hit her, even though some people are worried for her safety.

According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that there’s no excuse for abuse and she isn’t exactly planning on forgiving Matt for his behavior. And Kenya isn’t too happy about how her co-stars are bringing up the subject as if it isn’t really a big deal, especially since some of the ladies are indeed victims of abuse.

#captionthis A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:06am PST

“There is no excuse for abuse. So ashamed of how other women make fun of men who are abusive toward them. There is Never an excuse for abuse. We are all women and there is only one side to be on,” Kenya Moore wrote on Instagram last night as the newest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, adding, “Please use the hashtag and help another women in need. #DomesticViolenceIsNoLaughingMatter #RHOA #BravoTV.”

Kenya Moore appears to have a problem with Sheree Whitfield in particular. Sheree has revealed that she herself has been a victim of abuse, but she hasn’t made this particular fact into a storyline for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But Moore is now calling out her co-star on Twitter for trying to provoke people and trying to get details about Kenya’s relationship with Matt.

“Sheree: U provoke ppl U need to find out why Matt is breaking out your windows… don’t blame a woman 4 an abusive man #NoExcuse4Abuse #RHOA,” Kenya Moore later wrote on Twitter, calling out her co-star for hinting that Moore herself was to blame for the abuse she was going through.

Of course, this kind of relationship and this kind of storyline should not be made fun of. It is a serious matter that affects women across the world. And it does seem like domestic abuse is being used by some of the women as a way of bringing others down. Kenya Moore’s followers did point out that Sheree Whitfield was using the situation with Matt to make Moore look bad.

@yanneekbrinson_ on glow @kristenwhiteimagery on curls #glam #rhoa #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:57am PST

“Agree Sheree was mocking u about what Matt done now she feels ashame that Bob did abuse her. U was telling her don’t mock u,” one person wrote on Twitter in reply to Kenya Moore, while another added, “Yeah Shereé was deflecting. She was wrong what she said to Kenya. Shereé needs to accept that she’s wrong. Shereé is bitter, jealous, fake & messy. Her aim is to divide ppl like last time The Smalls vs. The Talls.”

Even though Moore is a victim of this domestic abuse, she is using The Real Housewives of Atlanta to bring attention to a very serious issue. This isn’t the first time that The Real Housewives franchise has been used for something positive like this. Other shows have focused on divorce, suicide and alcoholism.

What do you think of Kenya Moore using her role on the show to focus on domestic abuse? Do you think it will have positive effects on viewers?

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]