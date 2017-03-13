Teenager Sexually Exploited By 1,000 Men — Employees Knew And Did Nothing

A 14-year-old from Pennsylvania was the victim of human trafficking for years.

A Pennsylvania teenager was sexually exploited by more than 1,000 men for years at a motel. The lawyers claimed the teenage girl was alleged to be the victim of human trafficking and was forced to have sex with more than 1,000 men over the course of two years.

“This child was forced into sex slavery, paid to do things with men double, triple, quadruple her age.”

The lawyers of the Pennsylvania teenager are seeking to sue the motel where the sexual exploitation was alleged to have happened. Because of a law enacted in the state of Pennsylvania, legally, the employees at the hotel should have reported the crime. The teenagers’ lawyers claim the employees at Roosevelt Inn in northeast Philadelphia knew the girl was being held against her will and sexually exploited by men for two years and did nothing to stop it.

Attorney Nadeem Bezar told reporters the 14-year-old was forced to have men two, three, and four times her age for as little as $50 a man, CBS Philadelphia reports.

“She is devastated by what happened to her. She’s just trying to piece her life back together.”

The girl – who is now 17-years-old – wants the hotel to pay for what had happened to her. Under the 2014 human trafficking law, she can sue the owners of the motel, the managing company, and the manager too. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pennsylvania teenager’s lawsuit is demanding $50,000 in damages.

The Pennsylvania teenager was able to escape from the hotel after two years and was able to reconnect with her family. Those who are responsible for the teenager being trafficked in the first place are behind bars, the Philadelphia Inquirer noted. According to her attorneys, she did not identify who originally captured her as she was afraid there would be retaliation.

The first time PA's #HumanTrafficking statute, Act 105, is being used to hold a hotel accountable. https://t.co/20jorUmeZW — VAST (@vastcoalition) March 11, 2017

Media outlets attempted to reach out to Yanga Patel – the motel manager – about the lawsuit. The manager denied any allegations regarding the matter.

“I was always in the office. I didn’t see anything wrong.”

Media outlets, however, report a different story as this is motel is well-known in the area as the epicenter of human trafficking.

“You have to be blind, deaf and dumb not to know that 100 men are showing up over a period of a couple days,” Tom Kline, an attorney representing the girl, stated.

Bezar – the girl’s other attorney – also noted the cleaning crew would have had to notice something when they came in to clean the rooms afterwards.

“You have a cleaning crew that comes into the room and oftentimes finds boxes or waste cans full of use condoms. This is about as open and obvious as it gets.”

Tom Kline believes this Pennsylvania hotel is a prime example of establishments looking the other way when this kind of crime occurs so they can reap the financial benefits without having to get involved. The teenagers’ attorneys maintain there is no way the hotel management could have been unaware of what was going on.

“You can’t have a line of johns out the front door and around the room waiting without them knowing. The front desk would direct the traffic to the room of this child.”

While ideally, the teenagers’ attorneys would have preferred everyone to be held criminally liable, they believe hitting the individuals involved – including those who looked the other way – in their wallets will go a long way in preventing this from happening in the future. The teenager is currently going to therapy and trying to get her life back together.

