Mama June: The Intense Plastic Surgery That Transformed Her From “Not” To “Hot”

Mama June’s weight loss has been nothing short of amazing. The reality TV star who shot to fame as the matriarch on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has gone from weighing over 400 pounds at her heaviest to fitting into a size 4 dress. Her journey has been documented on her new series Mama June: From Not To Hot.

“I never had like an ideal weight in mind,” she said during a recent interview, as reported by E! Online. “I’m pretty much happy where I’m at right now.”

June has been pretty open about the steps that she took to lose all the weight. One of those steps was plastic surgery. Let’s take a look at all the procedures, other than gastric bypass surgery, that helped take Honey Boo Boo’s mama from “not” to “hot.”

1) Tummy Tuck:

During her interview on IHeartRadio’s The Domenick Nati Show, Mama June explained that she’d had a tummy tuck.

According to The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) a tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, involves the removal of excess fat and skin for the area of the abdomen. It can also repair weakened muscles in that area of the body to create a firmer lower torso.

The average cost of a tummy tuck in the United States according to the ASPS is approximately $5,500 based on 2015 statistics. The cost of the procedure can vary however and that average price does not include anesthesia or other related expenses.

Other factors like the doctor’s years of experience, the geographic location can influence the price of your surgery. As the ASPS notes, the cost of a tummy tuck is normally not covered by health insurance agencies but many doctors do have payment plans.

MAMA JUNE LOOKS SO GOOD. Y'all, I feel so proud and I had nothing to do with this ???? pic.twitter.com/qisb2Gu4cl — Ky (@kyliemischel) March 12, 2017

2) Breast Lift:

Another surgery that Mama June admitted to having is a breast lift. Now this shouldn’t be confused with a breast augmentation surgery which is a completely different thing.

As Plastic Surgery Portal notes a breast lift or mastopexy means elevating and re-contouring the breast so that the patient has a perkier shaped bust line. It does not involve increasing the size of the breasts although the shape of the cleavage will change because the breasts have been lifted.

The one thing Mama June did to lose weight and become a size 4: https://t.co/bm6VGTH22B pic.twitter.com/V8hhzBaa0C — Eat This, Not That! (@EatThisNotThat) March 2, 2017

3) Removal of Skin from Arms and Neck:

During the interview, Mama June also mentioned that she had excess skin from her neck and arms removed. June’s attempts to get rid of her double chin has actually been previously documented.

In a story for Inside Edition in 2016, June visited a plastic surgeon where she had the procedure done. During the clip, she said that her kids called her “turkey neck” because of the double chin which “jiggled.”

The procedure that Mama June had done is called “cool sculpting” and it involves freezing the fat in the problem area. June may have likely had additional surgical procedures done to deal with the fat around her chin. One such procedure is called neck liposuction. This involves the removal of fat from the neck but cannot correct the appearance of sagging skin, according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. So neck liposuction tends to be better for people who are younger as their skin will most likely be more supple.

The recovery time for neck liposuction tends to be 3 to 4 days.

SEE IT: Mama June’s weight loss transformation is revealed https://t.co/stEW8JBhVj pic.twitter.com/WGaIYdIayp — That's Entertainment (@ThatsEntertain1) March 10, 2017

Mama June has said that she is not planning on having any further surgeries. The surgical work done on her body- plus the work she has done with exercise and diet- has completely transformed her appearance. Her new “revenge body” looks great! Take that Sugar Bear!

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]