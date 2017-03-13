Why Fifth Harmony’s Site Was Hacked And What It Has To Do With ISIS

Both Fifth Harmony and ISIS have been in the news, but for different reasons. The girl group who has dropped hits like “Work From Home” and “Worth It” shocked fans when band member Camila Cabello announced she was leaving the group back in December. Fifth Harmony has continued touring and working on their new album.

ISIS is otherwise known as the Islamic State also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The group started as Al Qaeda in 2004 before it rebranded itself as ISIS just two years later, according to CNN. ISIS has been a matter of concern for U.S. and other Western countries due to its large militant control.

So, what does Fifth Harmony have to do with ISIS? The band’s official website was hacked by someone who really hates ISIS. Harmonizers were shocked to find an anti-ISIS message that was left up while the girls performed at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 11. The girls of Fifth Harmony was having a fun-filled night at the awards ceremony while their website was taken over by an anonymous hacker who wanted to make a statement, reports Hollywood Life.

The hacked website showed the strange message, “HaCked By ReKaN ErrOr,” above what looks like a Kurdish flag. It also included the bizarre hashtags, “#Kurdish Hacker Was Here# Long Live to #Kurdistan #PeshMerga.”

It also explicitly declared “#F***ISIS #F***Turkey.”

Fans noticed the website was hacked and took to Twitter to announce the issue. Clearly, the message wasn’t from Fifth Harmony themselves as they hardly get political except for members Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei’s recent statements about Donald Trump. The matter was handled quickly and Fifth Harmony’s site was back to normal within just a few short hours. It’s baffling as to why an anti-ISIS supporter would attack a Fifth Harmony website to share their message.

Fifth Harmony fans were last shocked in December when Camila Cabello abruptly left the group without warning. Rumors swirled for months that she was working on a solo music career, but it was the group who made the announcement about Cabello’s departure on their official Instagram account, reports The Mirror.

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

This sparked a feud between Camila and the remaining four members of the group. She argued her band members knew she had plans to leave, while the girl group suggested they weren’t aware. Camila said she was “shocked” by Fifth Harmony’s statements, as were the rest of their fans. The group followed up with another statement arguing her statements.

“Over the past several months we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila,” the statement read. “We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time, given the success of this past year that we’d all worked so hard for.”

Twenty Seventeen A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Camila Cabello’s first solo album is already in the works and is scheduled for release in the fall, according to a report via Billboard. The news of Fifth Harmony’s website hacking also comes on the heels of the girls having to sit and watch Camila’s performance with Machine Gun Kelly at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The two were there to perform their hit song “Bad Things,” which has been all over the airwaves and on top of the music charts. It was the first kind of solo award show performance for Camila.

This news also comes after fellow bandmate Lauren Jauregui came out as bisexual in an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump. What are your thoughts on Fifth Harmony’s website being hacked with an anti-ISIS message? Share your thoughts below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]