NCAA Tournament 2017: Printable Bracket, Locations & Odds To Win March Madness

The NCAA Tournament 2017 bracket has been finalized! After all of the conference tournaments, and at large bid teams have been fully broken down, dissected and analyzed, we now know all of the 68 teams that will hit the hardwood this week as the journey to win the 2017 NCAA Tournament title begins.

PRINCETON PUNCHES TICKET! Tigers top Yale, 71-59, to capture 1st @IvyLeague Tournament, extend win streak to 19 & advance to #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/xjjTm0CMFm — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 12, 2017

According to MLive, the big Selection Sunday show has revealed the entire list of teams that will battle it out on the road to the Final Four. First and foremost are the play in games, or as they are better known “The First Four” in play.

The first four games will once again take place from Dayton, Ohio. The games will feature Mt. St. Mary’s taking on New Orleans and Providence taking on USC. The winner of the Mt. St. Mary’s/New Orleans game will take on the overall number one team in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, the Villanova Wildcats, while the Providence/USC winner will advance to face the high flying SMU Mustangs on Friday afternoon from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The other two first four match-ups scheduled to take place include NC Central squaring off against UC Davis, and Kansas State facing off with Wake Forest.The winner of the NC Central vs. UC Davis game will take on the number one team from the Midwest Region, the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas is one of the best teams in the NCAA Tournament and one of the favorites to win the championship. KU finished the regular season with a 28-4 record.

The winner of the Kansas State/Wake Forest clash will advance to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday, March 17 from Sacramento, California. Cincinnati finished with a 29-5 record, one game behind the champion SMU Mustangs in the AAC Conference. If KSU or Wake Forest can defeat the Bearcats on St. Patrick’s Day, it will be one of the bigger upsets in NCAA Tournament play. This Cincinnati team is one tough squad and has the talent to be Sweet 16 bound.

If you are planning to attend any of the NCAA Tournament action, you had better scoop up your tickets quickly! First and second round action will take place from March 16-19 with locations all across the U.S. From Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando to Salt Lake City and Sacramento the action is going to surely bring NCAA Tournament madness to the entire country! Other cities hosting First Round NCAA Tournament action include Greenville, Tulsa and Indianapolis.

Rounds three and four, including Sweet 16 action will take place from Kansas City, San Jose, Memphis and New York. This year the March Madness NCAA Tournament will culminate in Phoenix, Arizona on April 1-3.

As for the NCAA Tournament odds, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova are the top three favorites to take home the 2017 NCAA Tournament title according to Bleacher Report.

While all three teams certainly have the fire power to win the 2017 NCAA Tounament, remember there is a reason that this is called March Madness! The favorites rarely take home the prize, and you know the tourney will see many upsets, it always does. That is why some NCAA Tournament bracket contests give away crazy prizes if you can pick a perfect bracket.

The odds of picking 60 plus consecutive winners is harder than winning most lotteries. It just doesn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Most NCAA Tournament bracket contest online are free, so why not give it a go?

Be sure to click here for your own March Madness printable bracket with the first round already filled out! Here are the top favorites to win the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina 6-1

Duke 7-1

Villanova 15-2

Kansas 8-1

Gonzaga 9-1

UCLA 9-1

Kentucky 10-1

Oregon 12-1

Arizona 12-1

Louisville 16-1

West Virginia 20-1

Field 80-1

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]