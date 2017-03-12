Miranda Lambert’s Tulsa Stop In 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour, Four More To Go

Miranda Lambert returns to BOK Center in Tulsa this weekend, leaving just four more stops in her Miranda Lambert’s Tulsa Stop In 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour.

Country singer Miranda Lambert started 2017 with a bang as she launched her Highway Vagabond Tour, which ran (and will continue to run) in 18 stops around the US from January 26 to March 19.

Miranda Lambert first announced the Highway Vagabond Tour in October last year, The Boot reports, and was inspired by one of the newest songs, “Highway Vagabond,” from her latest album, “The Weight of These Wings.”

We're here Evansville IN! Tour kick off! So ready to see y'all tonight! ????????????#highwayvagabondtour @olddominionmusic @aubriesellers A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

But what’s more inspiring about Miranda Lambert’s Highway Vagabond Tour, apart from showcasing some of her classics alongside new songs from her grittier new album, is that the tour also launched Miranda Lambert’s new animal shelter campaign called “Fill The Little Red Wagon.”

Country Fancast reports that “Fill The Little Red Wagon” aims to help animals in need and support local animal shelter. The “Fill The Little Red Wagon” campaign lets one lucky concertgoer to meet Lambert before the concert just by dropping off pet food, treats, or toys into the “Little Red Wagon” set up at the entrance of the concert venue on the evening of her performance.

Preston is going home!! We have others waiting!! Come & see us at the @BOKCenter until 6:30 and find your new best friend!! #muttnationtulsa pic.twitter.com/F1StPEI8Xf — MuttNation (@Mutt_Nation) March 11, 2017

In fact, Miranda Lambert’s mutt campaign has already been quite successful as Anna Yendes from Castaway Animal Rescue Effort in Springfield, MO shares:

The food drive from the concert was a huge help to our organization.People donated more than 600 lbs of food to us, plus an assortment of treats, canned food and other supplies. Our shelter, like many others, run on very tight budgets so we are constantly low on everything and worried about running out. Food drives like these are great because it allows us to help more animals that need it. Our cats and dogs were very happy when I got back to the center with all the donations!

Miranda Lambert’s latest stop for her Highway Vagabond Tour-slash-“Fill The Little Red Wagon” campaign drive took her to the BOK Center in Tulsa, where Lambert hasn’t returned to since her divorce with Blake Shelton in July 2015. Lambert’s return to Tulsa has many country and Lambert fans driving for hours just to get to attend her concert.

Miranda Lambert fan Sharon Hebestreit tells Tulsa World that she and her two daughters drove almost 1,000 miles just to get to BOK Center, Tulsa, for Lambert’s Highway Vagabond Tour stop.

Miranda Lambert opened the Tulsa Highway Vagabond stop with her first huge single, “Kerosene,” which was followed by more Lambert classics as “The House That Built Me,” “Little Red Wagon,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “White Liar.” Miranda Lambert has also started pushing singles from her newest album during the tour.

A lot of Lambert fans who went to see her on the Tulsa stage took it to social media to share their happiness and appreciation of Miranda Lambert.

I might have missed #sqlsatchi today but I had a good reason – with seester, floor seats to Miranda Lambert in Tulsa. pic.twitter.com/yQBUY5VfzE — Amy (@texasamy) March 12, 2017

@mirandalambert and @Andersoneast you guys did AMAZING tonight in Tulsa!!! Love you guys together!!! — #nevermypresident (@mccalipjeni) March 12, 2017

@mirandalambert thank you from Tulsa.. we wore our pink sunglasses pic.twitter.com/1gea36t99q — Kellie Glass (@kelkell75) March 12, 2017

@mirandalambert you rocked Tulsa tonight! Amazing! So enjoyed every moment! Oklahoma loves you always! pic.twitter.com/8OejJc2kgV — Amy Massey Calvert (@AmyCalvert) March 12, 2017

If you’ve missed Miranda Lambert’s Highway Vagabond tour stop at Tulsa, Lambert has four more stops to go for the benefit of the “Little Red Wagon” campaign.

March 12 — Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

March 17 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

March 18 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center

March 19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

