Danielle Bregoli Net Worth: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Will Soon Be A Millionaire

Danielle Bregoli’s net worth is reportedly soaring, with reports that the “Cash me outside” girl will likely be a millionaire by the end of the year.

It seems to be an unlikely path for the 13-year-old who shot to fame thanks to an appearance on the Dr. Phil show in which she argued with audience members and delivered the now-famous phrase “Cash me outside, howbow dah?” The clip went viral, but unlike many other viral sensations, Bregoli has not retreated from the big stage.

In the weeks that have followed, Bregoli has built an enormous audience of fans through her social media pages and delved into the modeling world. Fans could soon be seeing a lot more of her, with reports that there are a number of production companies interested in building a reality television show around the “Cash me outside girl.”

As The New York Daily News noted, Danielle Bregoli and her mother are already contemplating leaving their home in Florida and taking up residence in Hollywood.

“The outlet said Bregoli was contacted by seven production companies; four are interested in doing a reality show about the internet star and the other three think she would be great in a scripted series. “According to TMZ, Bregoli is also considering a move to Los Angeles. Her mom, Ann Peskowitz, and managers think it’s time the teen left Florida because she can’t seem to stay out of trouble.”

Even though there are no solid plans yet for a reality show, Danielle Bregoli is already seeing her net worth grow. Because of her sudden fame, the “Cash me outside” girl is commanding $40,000 per appearance.

As Hollywood Life noted, she already has one lucrative appearance lined up for her 14th birthday and is considering some outside the United States as well.

“Danielle is reportedly getting paid over $40k to make an appearance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in May, according to TMZ. That’s just for one appearance! The owner of the company throwing the festival also told the site he will be throwing Danielle’s 14th birthday party in March and she’ll get a cut of the ticket sales for that too. Apparently, Danielle’s representation says for an appearance in the U.S. she wants around $30k and you’ll have to fork up $40k for her to go overseas for an appearance.”

That money is adding up. The website Salary Net Worth noted that Danielle Bregoli’s net worth is already close to $160,000, and there is a good chance it will continue to grow. Bossip noted that the “Cash me outside” girl is well on her way to having a net worth of at least $1 million by the end of 2017.

Repost @Liz01 2017 ????????@wanthy @jayboogie A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 2, 2017 at 10:47am PST

That may be no fluke. As a report from HeatStreet noted, Danielle Bregoli has done an excellent job of capitalizing off her viral success and extending her time in the spotlight. She has even started pitching products through her Instagram feed.

“Cash Me Ousside girl’s social media exploded after her Dr. Phil appearance. She now boasts an impressive 6.9 million Instagram followers and 135k Twitter followers,” the report noted. “Her engagement levels are through the roof, even partnering with other social media stars for canned skits.”

I been down so long it look like up to me / ???? @liz01 ????????& makeup @wanthy ???? @jayboogie A post shared by Danielle Bregoli (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

There is still a chance that Danielle Bregoli’s net worth could grow much larger than $1 million, and there is blueprint for her success in another internet sensation. The viral “Grumpy cat” meme that popped up a few years ago has quietly turned into an internet powerhouse, using the same kind of attention Bregoli has found what The Huffington Post found to be a reported $100 million for his owners.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/Instagram]