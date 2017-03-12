WWE News: Finn Balor returns at house show, hints at TV return

Finn Balor made his long-awaited WWE return to the ring and fans attending a house show in Buffalo got a chance to see him back in action for the first time since he tore his labrum at SummerSlam in 2016. Wrestling Inc also reported that Finn Balor said “see you soon” after the match.

Finn Balor teamed up with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn and beat the team of Triple H, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe. It was interesting seeing him in the ring with Triple H, who sold his offense very well and it looks like Balor will step right back into the main event scene once again when he returns to the WWE on television.

The match also hinted at the idea that Triple H, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens will form a faction, possibly starting after WrestleMania 33. At that event, Kevin Owens will fight Chris Jericho for the United States Championship and Triple H is rumored to still be booked to fight Seth Rollins, although Rollins has yet to be cleared for the match.

At the moment, Samoa Joe has no match booked for WrestleMania 33, although that could change soon. Having Finn Balor return before WrestleMania and challenge Samoa Joe could be a great match for the big show but it would also force the WWE to have one of these stars lose in their first ever WrestleMania match.

Right now, it looks like Samoa Joe might end up fighting Sami Zayn again at the show. As for Finn Balor, he might have just been a piece of the puzzle to help Triple H get rid of some ring rust before his upcoming match against Seth Rollins since Seth can’t wrestle until he is cleared.

Triple H took to Twitter to let everyone know how excited he was to make his WWE return to the ring – even if it was at a house show in Buffalo.

These matches will continue tonight in Toronto and Finn Balor is also scheduled to appear on March 26 in White Plains, New York. However, Finn has yet to be announced for an upcoming Monday Night Raw episode. After WrestleMania 33, advertisements list Finn Balor as battling Rusev at the house show events.

If Finn Balor is booked to feud with Rusev after WrestleMania 33, don’t expect him to be involved in the WWE Universal Championship, the title he had to vacate when he injured his shoulder. That title is around the waist of Bill Goldberg right now and Brock Lesnar is rumored to win it at WrestleMania 33.

With the United States Championship on the line in the Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho match, there is not much left for the rest of the undercard of Monday Night Raw to do at WrestleMania outside of taking part in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which Braun Strowman is favored to win. There is little reason for Finn Balor to return for that match.

Really, there is not much of a reason for Finn Balor to return to WWE television in time for WrestleMania so the best bet may be for Balor to return the night after WrestleMania. A possibility would be for him to show up and want his title rematch but Brock Lesnar will not be there much so Rusev might come out and challenge Finn Balor, setting up his first feud after his return.

