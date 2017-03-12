Beyonce, Jay Z To Open Restaurant In Los Angeles, The Carter Opens In Australia

Beyonce and Jay Z will be opening up a restaurant In Los Angeles on the infamous Sunset Boulevard. The establishment has reportedly already been interviewing for a head chef. What kind of food will they serve there?

Beyonce and Jay Z made their names in music but the power couple are extremely business savvy as well. The Carters are planning on opening a restaurant in Los Angeles.

The upscale venue, which was the old The Cat & Fiddle location, is being re-developed into Beyonce and Jay Z’s culinary vision, according to Love B. Scott.

The original 1920s building is a Spanish-style stone complex built around a big courtyard, but who knows what kind of drastic changes will be made to the property’s layout.

Local chefs have reportedly already begun interviewing with the restaurant managers.

Beyonce and Jay Z’s restaurant has yet to be named — at least to the public.

Beyonce and Jay Z previously lived in New York City in a penthouse apartment. However, perhaps with a daughter and two more babies on the way, the Carters decided that they needed to get away from the city life.

The Carters have rented a 16,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills at a cool $150,000/month.

The Los Angeles home has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an infinity pool with a waterfall, and much more, according to Home Garden Vibes.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are moving into ex-Dodger owner Jamie McCourt’s old house in Holmby Hills http://t.co/piILVI42wk pic.twitter.com/xleVUtLIs7 — Curbed LA (@CurbedLA) October 6, 2015

With stunning views of the city below them and lots of natural light, the Carters’ rental home is truly breathtaking.

Jay-Z and Beyonce just moved into Frank McCourt’s old house across from Playboy mansion: http://t.co/oR0n7F5HY1. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 7, 2015

The home has a great room, state-of-the-art kitchen, fully stocked bar, a huge wine cellar, a home movie theater, and giant candy dispensers. The Carters’ new home was definitely made for entertaining.

Meanwhile, down in Australia, a Beyonce and Jay Z-dedicated restaurant just opened up in Sydney and was aptly-named The Carter.

The restaurant venue will feature designs and menu items inspired by the Carters.

Inspired by her hit single “Formation,” the restaurant serves traditional southern cuisine, with dishes like “Beyonce’s Hot Sauce Chicken Wings.”

The Carter also serves traditional chicken and waffles, with a side of watermelon for good measure.

The restaurant is decked out with artwork and designs featuring the power couple and other prominent names in music.

There are giant murals of Beyonce, Jay Z, and even Kanye West on the walls.

The drink menu is appropriately pop-culture inspired, offering a gin-based “Crooked Hillary,” a vodka-based “Kimye,” and a tequila cocktail called “Hov.”

“My name is HOV…H to the O – V / I used to move snowflakes by the O – Z. I guess even back then you can call me… C-E-O of the R-O-C” — Jay Z (@JayZClassicBars) October 18, 2016

The bar’s manager Chady Khouzame told The Music how the idea for The Carter came about.

“The Carter was inspired by New York’s great architecture, food and controversial entertainment.”

There are no reports about whether or not there is a kid’s menu at The Carter. However, with their daughter Blue Ivy and twin babies on the way, The Carter should definitely consider it if they haven’t already.

