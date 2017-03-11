LaMarcus Aldridge Heart Arrhythmia Rumors: Fans Asking What Is Heart Arrhythmia?

LaMarcus Aldridge heart arrhythmia might cost the San Antonio Spurs dearly. News about Aldridge’s heart is the talk of the NBA on Saturday (March 11) as some bad news came out about his current health state. A statement from the team was posted on Twitter, relaying that the All-Star power forward will be out indefinitely dealing with the issue.

So what is heart arrhythmia? A definition from the Mayo Clinic boils it down to the heart beating irregularly. This stems from a problem with the rhythm of the heartbeat, causing it to also beat too slowly or too quickly. The problem can be exacerbated by athletic activity, showing how serious this could be for an NBA player who has to run up and down the court on a nightly basis.

A further explanation of the LaMarcus Aldridge heart arrhythmia treatment is that it could include anti-arrhythmic drugs, medical procedures, implantable devices, and even surgery. None of the specifics in Aldridge’s case have been revealed publically, as it is certainly a private (and serious) issue that he is dealing with here. That information could get updated at a later date, depending on what his doctors and family want the world to know about the problem.

The short-term situation for the San Antonio Spurs is that the team will be without one of its two best players for an indefinite amount of time. This is rough news for the team, as the Spurs had been playing really good basketball since the All-Star break. In addition to already clinching a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs, the Spurs are just one-and-a-half games behind the Golden State Warriors for the No. 1 seed. This Aldridge news could cause the team to take a big hit in the NBA standings.

For LaMarcus Aldridge, heart arrhythmia could become a lifetime issue, as there isn’t a defined cure for the health condition. Depending on the type and severity of the arrhythmia that he is dealing with, medication and other forms of treatment can help reduce symptoms. It boils down to a situation where his heart has already suffered damage, though, meaning it is something that he will likely have to deal with for the rest of his life, let alone during his NBA career. It raises the stakes when it comes to doctors demanding that he rest until his heartbeat can be regulated.

At 50-14 on the season, the San Antonio Spurs have clearly been one of the two best teams in the NBA. Only the Golden State Warriors (52-13) have a better record to this point and the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-21) aren’t really close over in the Eastern Conference. It was shaping up to be a huge battle to see which team was going to clinch that top seed in the West, but when the Warriors suffered a Kevin Durant injury, it opened the door wider for the Spurs. Now this Aldridge “injury” news is going to hurt the team trying to chase them down in the standings.

LaMarcus Aldridge’s stats will be difficult to replace in the starting rotation for the Spurs. In 58 games this season, he has averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. With a deep roster to play with, he hasn’t been asked to do everything for the team. Playing just 32.6 minutes a night, Aldridge has also been able to stay well-rested for a push to the postseason. The unfortunate news here is that he may end up getting more rest than he ever wanted. The job falls to Kawhi Leonard to step up his game again and lead the Spurs.

There are likely to be more updates from the San Antonio Spurs about this situation, which is exactly what the team hinted at in its press release on Saturday. Further tests and examinations are going to take place, all with the goal to get LaMarcus Aldridge’s heart arrhythmia under control. This is why the team has only stated that he is out “indefinitely” and hasn’t provided an exact timetable for his return. That would be an impossible task, as it is still unclear if he could be back this season or even in time for the NBA Playoffs.

While this is really tough news for Spurs fans to hear, right as the team is trying to secure a top seed in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, the outpouring of support has been non-stop on social media since the news broke. This will also likely be a main topic of conversation for sports analyst Michelle Beadle when her show returns on Monday (March 13). Beadle is one of the most famous Spurs fans in the media, always talking up her team and doing segments about how well the Spurs have transitioned from having Tim Duncan as the star to its current state.

It’s not surprising that many questions are being asked on social media about this heart condition, with literally dozens of posts simply asking “What is heart arrhythmia?” Online medical sites are likely seeing an uptick in the number of searches for this medical condition as well. As for how bad the situation is for Aldridge and what types of treatment he will need to undergo, those pieces of news will have to wait until the next update from his doctors. for now, LaMarcus Aldridge’ heart arrhythmia has him ruled out for the primetime game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Image]