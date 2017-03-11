Melania Trump Divorce Rumor: Melania Won’t Leave NYC, Abandons Official Duties

Melania Trump could be moving closer to divorce, new rumors claimed after a report that she may have no intention of ever moving into the White House with Donald Trump and is already moving away from her official duties as First Lady.

The relationship between Donald Trump and his wife has been a topic for much speculation for months, dating back to when Melania chose to remain at home during almost the entirety of Trump’s presidential campaign. Melania made sparing appearances as Trump criss-crossed the nation, instead staying at Trump Tower in Manhattan to care for the couple’s 10-year-old son, Barron.

The Melania Trump divorce rumors grew even more intense after Trump’s unexpected victory in November, with almost immediate reports that she would not be moving into the White House until Barron’s school year finished. Reports have since indicated that Melania was considering staying even longer, and a new report claims she may never move to Washington, D.C., at all.

Eric Boehlert, a writer for the left-leaning Media Matters website, noted on Twitter that Melania Trump is not moving in with Donald Trump and is also backing off her pledge to lead an effort to take on cyber bullying.

Though the First Couple has not given any indication of trouble in their marriage, many have interpreted the distance and the chilly exchanges between the couple as a clear sign they are headed for divorce.

As the National Post noted, bookmakers are now taking bets on whether Donald and Melania Trump divorce before his term is over. While the odds are still in the couple’s favor, it’s not that far off — European betting markets are giving divorce a one-in-five chance, the report noted.

“Unfortunately for newspaper sales, the betting markets are clearly favouring an outcome in which Melania remains First Lady until her husband is no longer Commander-in-Chief,” the report claimed.

“The odds on the marriage remaining intact until a successor is inaugurated is 1/10. However, the bet is based on whether the couple finalizes divorce proceedings, which means estrangement is still in the cards.”

If Melania Trump is headed for divorce, she’s doing a good job keeping the plans under wraps. The First Lady has publicly backed her husband, even after the release of the damaging Access Hollywood video when Trump was heard bragging about sexually assaulting women — a video that was filmed while Melania was pregnant.

Melania has also stressed that the reason she’s staying in New York is to give stability to their son.

“[My husband is] on the road a lot and he’s traveling a lot, and he’s not home much, but it’s all about the schedule, it’s all about Barron’s school and homework and after school programs,” Melania Trump told Us Weekly during the 2016 campaign.

“So when we are in New York, [our schedule] didn’t change much, and I want to keep it that way because I’m at home raising my child.”

But if there is a divorce, Melania Trump could see a lot of support. As Donald Trump’s approval ratings continue to sink to record-low levels for a new president, Melania is seeing her own favorability on the rise.

So far, neither Donald Trump nor Melania Trump has publicly addressed the divorce rumors.

