Khloe Kardashian: Tristan Thompson Secret Affair With Baby Mama Causing Rift?

Khloe Kardashian is under the impression that Tristan Thompson could potentially be plotting a reconciliation plan with his baby mama Jordy Craig, it’s been alleged.

According to reports, Khloe has become so paranoid that she’s had to hire private investigators to spy on Tristan whenever she’s not in Cleveland, knowing that if she was to find out that her man is hooking up with his ex-girlfriend, she’d end the romance right away.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson share a long distance relationship, meaning that the 32-year-old often finds herself having to spend several weeks away from her boyfriend while he’s busy on the road to fulfill his NBA obligations with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sources stress that Khloe has become increasingly concerned about Tristan’s relationship with Jordy, who was infamously dumped by the 25-year-old in the midst of finding out she was expecting the athlete’s child.

While Tristan and Khloe Kardashian’s romance continued to blossom last summer, Jordy was gearing up for the birth of her child with the man she was no longer in a relationship with.

This has evidently left Khloe in a difficult position because she knows that Tristan has to be a devoted father to his child, but it’s hard for her to accept the fact that her beau has to spend so much time being around Jordy — especially when Khloe is not around.

“She loves Tristan wholeheartedly and he’s been nothing but a stand-up, loving man,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. “But she can’t help but worry sometimes. Khloe spends as much time in Cleveland as possible and has spies in every city his team plays in.”

Khloe Kardashian has thought about Tristan and Jordy potentially deciding to get back together, which would be her biggest fear, a source said, which is why she’s made the effort in getting to the bottom of things.

Khloe doesn’t want to look like a fool when all is said and done. She loves Tristan with all her heart, but the last thing she would be willing to tolerate is a man that’s not faithful to her because that’s the last thing Khloe Kardashian would want to put up with right now.

Having experienced cheating affairs and nasty breakups with her exes such as Lamar Odom and James Harden, Khloe Kardashian is firmly hoping that Tristan Thompson is different to the previous men she’s been with.

“Khloe knows how groupies throw themselves at NBA players in every city. She’s definitely keeping tabs on him.”

Back in November, multiple sources had claimed that Khloe Kardashian was already talking about plans for the future with Tristan, telling the athlete that she could see herself having children with him.

Reports assert that Thompson feels the same way as Khloe does, Perez Hilton asserts, claiming that discussions regarding marriage have been brought up quite frequently between the two. He’s touched by the fact that the TV star has purchased a home in Cleveland just to be closer to him — for Khloe to leave her family in Los Angeles to focus on her relationship with Tristan means a lot to the father-of-one.

While sources say that Tristan has no intentions of ever hurting Khloe Kardashian, the reality star is being extra cautious, having experienced cheating affairs in her previous relationships one too many times.

Khloe Kardashian has not responded to claims that she’s spying on her boyfriend, nor is she expected to comment.

The twosome will, however, be seen in forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which kicks off its premiere episode of Season 13 on March 12.

Do you think it’s a good idea for Khloe Kardashian to be spying on Tristan?

