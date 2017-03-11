Zac Posen Refuses To Design Clothes For Melania And Ivanka Trump

Zac Posen has dressed Melania and Ivanka Trump in the past, however, he has recently joined other fashion designers in expressing his refusal in dressing the first ladies during their time in the White House. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Posen firmly stated that he has “no current plans to dress members of the first family.” Posen said everyone has a political responsibility and asserted that everyone has a voice, including those in the fashion industry.

Posen’s stance is very different from Tommy Hilfiger who was asked his thoughts on Sophie Theallet’s refusal to dress Melania. In November of 2016, Hilfiger said designers should not “become political about it” when it comes to fashion and designing clothes, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Zac isn’t the only top fashion designer to join in on the Trump fashion boycott. Several other designers, including Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, have also spoken out about whether or not they’ll dress Melania or Ivanka Trump.

“… Everybody has a voice, whether in fashion or any field… I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now… I always try to be optimistic. I think that freedom will prevail. And I don’t dictate who buys my clothing in a store.”

However, Zac added that he is “staying away from bringing my brand into politics.”

Posen is particularly concerned about the future of LGBT rights, immigration, women’s rights, funding for the arts, and Planned Parenthood, according to Daily Beast.

“… These are just issues that are very close to my heart, and I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them. I think it’s important to use your voice. I think that every brand and person has a right to be vocal.”

Tommy Hilfiger: ‘Designers Should Be Proud To Dress Melania Trump’

Tommy Hilfiger spoke out against the fashion boycott of Melania Trump suggested by Sophie Theallet. The famous fashion designer was asked if he would join Theallet in her cause to refuse to dress the future first lady. Hilfiger declined. Tommy is the first well-known designer who publicly agreed to dress Melania.

Theallet revealed that she would not dress Melania and urged other fashion designers to follow her lead, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Most designers in the fashion world have been quiet about the proposed boycott. Hilfiger added that it would be great to dress Ivanka, however, she has her own line of clothing to wear.

“I think Melania is a very beautiful woman and I think any designer should be proud to dress her… Ivanka is equally as beautiful and smart, although she wears her own clothes. I don’t think people should become political about it. Everyone was very happy to dress Michelle [Obama] as well. I think they look great in the clothes. You’re not gonna get much more beautiful than Ivanka or Melania.”

New York designer and boutique owner Angela Guitard is also angry about Theallet’s previous open letter to designers, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Theallet said she did not want to be associated with Trump at all.

“As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom and respect for all lifestyles, I will not participate in dressing or associate in any way with the next first lady. The rhetoric of racism, sexism, and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by.”

Guitard said the United States had given both herself, Theallet, and many others the opportunity to pursue their dreams. Angela added that capitalism is the true mantra of the United States, not ignorance. The designer encouraged all to cherish the U.S. and embrace the new family in the White House.

“… It would be anyone’s honor to dress our first lady that this country has chosen.”

Melania Trump actually wears clothing she buys off the rack instead of working directly with a designer. Candidates in the past like Hillary Clinton partnered with Ralph Lauren for several looks during the course of her campaign.

Joseph Altuzarra, who has previously dressed Melania Trump, told the New York Times that designers are assuming that major players within the Trump administration “will have a different relationship to clothes” than fashion has come to expect from the White House.

