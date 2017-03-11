Steve Kerr Explains Why Curry, Thompson, Green And Iguodala Will Rest Vs. Spurs

Without Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors seem to be having a harder time winning their plays. Just this Friday, the Warriors lost 103-102 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Saturday night’s game with the San Antonio Spurs will be even tougher, especially with Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr’s decision to sit its power players Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson.

Steve Kerr on why he’s resting Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala vs Spurs tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ZchcFhxixM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 11, 2017

The match against San the Antonio Spurs will be the eighth game of the Golden State Warriors in just 13 days. It will also be their second in a back-to-back game; first with the Minnesota Timberwolves, which they lost. After the team’s loss on Friday, Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr gave his explanation as to why he decided to let Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala rest from the Warriors’ game against Spurs.

“Those guys are all playing big minutes, and this will give them three days before our home game (Tuesday against the Sixers) and then we’ll have a whole week at home next week and a chance to get recharged. It’s my call and it’s the right thing to do in terms of the way the season is playing out and the way the minutes have gone and KD’s injury.”

Coach Kerr considers their home game with the Philadelphia 76ers more important than the match against the Spurs, especially if the succeeding games against Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks would prove too tough and take a serious toll on Golden State power players like Curry, Thompson, and Green. The Warriors currently have the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but that could change if the Warriors’ best players so far will be resting during the game this Saturday night. As ESPN reported, Kerr still wants the No. 1 seed, but he does not want to run his guys “too ragged” just to get it. As Kerr points out, it’s important that the guys get through the season in one piece.

“Obviously, we want it, [no. 1 seed] it would be nice to get. But you have to get through the season in one piece. You have to pace yourselves a little bit.”

Between the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, both teams have its forward players out of the game due to injuries. Spurs’ forward Kawhi Leonard is still out due to a concussion per NBA’s concussion protocol after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder this Thursday. Warriors’ forward Kevin Durant is still recovering from a left knee injury.

As much as fans anticipate to see one of the best games of the year during the ABC Saturday night game between the Warriors vs. Spurs, it will just not be possible on the end of Golden State without Curry and Thompson on the court. The NBA game may lose its luster with the absence of the superpowers widely known in the West.

Without Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala, the Warriors will come up shorthanded and might likely lose the game against San Antonio. If it does happen, the Spurs will have the tiebreaker for this season series. Even if San Antonio wins the match tonight, there are still plenty of opportunities for Golden State to get their No. 1 seed back. Not everybody may have liked coach Kerr’s decision. But according to Mercury News, what he did will help take out the stress and give Curry, Green and Thompson a “mental break” after losing Durant with his injury and their losses four times over, with the most recent against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Anyway, Golden State and San Antonio will go up against one another once again on Wednesday, March 29 on ESPN. By then, the game that everyone is waiting for might actually happen – but definitely not now.

[Featured Image by Jim Mone/AP Images]