April The Giraffe New Photos And Interview, Watch Live Cam [Video]

April the giraffe remains an Internet, viral sensation and there are new photos along with an interview to keep viewers updated on her progress. April is a 15-year-old pregnant Reticulated giraffe that lives at the Animal Adventure Park (AAP) in Harpursville, New York with her 5-year-old mate Oliver “Ollie.” AAP owner Jordan Patch held an interview earlier today with the Weather Channel where he answered many questions on air and provided the latest update on April’s condition. You can hear that interview in the video player below. Patch began live streaming April in her stall and in February the cam went viral. You can watch the live giraffe cam as well as other important videos and updates provided by Patch below.

Animal Adventure Park Interview with Jordan Patch and the Weather Channel

Jordan spoke by phone and answered many questions the public has continued to ask. First asked was if Patch knew when the calf would be born. In a previous update, Patch stated that April’s due date could be off by as much as 34 days which would put a potential due date in the first week of April. As giraffes have a fertility cycle that runs every 17 days, it is unclear whether April conceived in the first week of November, middle of November or even December 2015. Giraffes have a gestation period of approximately 15 months. You can watch the full video interview with Patch and the Weather Channel below.

During the interview with Patch the question was asked if April could have her baby on April Fool’s Day, or April 1, 2017. He shared that it’s possible as they do not have an exact due date or timeline for the birth of April’s calf. He also addressed the use of an ultrasound and stated they don’t have a mobile ultrasound capable of penetrating April’s tough epidermis. He assured the listening audience that April is really pregnant, despite not having an ultrasound image of the giraffe calf. He also stated that many people watching the live giraffe cam along with April’s handlers and veterinarian Dr. Tim have observed the giraffe calf moving and kicking within April’s womb. On March 10, 2017, Dr. Tim examined April as he does every day. You can watch the video of Dr. Tim’s examination in the video below.

April the Giraffe Kicks Dr. Tim

Could April the Giraffe Hold Out Until April Fool’s Day?

April the Giraffe Evening Update for March 10, 2017

The Animal Adventure Park updates include plenty of exciting photos of April the giraffe. In tonight’s evening photo there is a wonderful picture of April’s face up against the stall with her tongue out. The photo is a great depiction of April’s character and personality. There is no sign of active labor, but her stomach continues to get larger indicating the baby is growing in a healthy manner. Here is the full evening update for March 10, 2017, along with a quote.

“3/10 Evening Update Both Keeper & Vet reports bring no significant changes. Of course, April’s Belly is large and active, but no discharge or other pressing signs of any drastic changes. Appetites have been strong! In fact – when our Vet stopped in today — he captured this photo…as if April demands a “toll” before entering her stall for an exam! He can’t even get the stall door unlocked before the first “payment” is due!”

April the Giraffe Morning Update for March 10, 2017

In Friday’s morning update, the AAP included more photos of April’s belly. The photos captured moments where the giraffe calf was kicking April from within. Those who watch the live giraffe cam often remark on witnessing the baby move. Check out the photos included in the morning update for March 10, 2017, along with a quote.

“3/10 Morning Update The keeper team was elated this morning to have captured the calf kicking out! Though hard to see in the pictures; baby “waved” hello this early A.M. April continues to have us all on edge; when will it be – we just don’t know! All physical signs show we are ready for “launch sequence”. So, we continue to patiently wait.”

April the Giraffe: Signs of Labor

Are you watching the live giraffe cam and anxiously awaiting the birth of April the giraffe’s calf? Do you have a time when you hope the baby is born?

