John Goodman, Jeff Bridges, Hollywood Walk Of Fame: ‘Big Lebowski’ Dude Returns

John Goodman was honored by Jeff Bridges at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday with a reappearance of the latter’s famous “The Dude” character from the 1998 cult classic Cohen brothers movie, The Big Lebowski.

As 10 Cloverfield Lane and Roseanne actor John Goodman accepted his star in a ceremony held at the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, fellow actor and friend Jeff Bridges stole the show in a sweater-donning, jelly-wearing throwback speech channeling The Big Lebowski‘s favorite shiftless, stoner antihero, Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski.

In The Big Lebowski, John Goodman portrayed the lovable sidekick of Bridges’ “The Dude,” an avid bowler and Vietnam vet named Walter Sobchak. At Friday’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling, Goodman laughed along as Bridges revived the infamous antagonist of the hit crime comedy film. Are you a fan of The Big Lebowski?

John Goodman, 64, received the 2,604th star on the Walk of Fame attraction that lines the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood. The Walk of Fame, a highly-trafficked tourist destination, contains stars for numerous other Hollywood actors such as Kevin Bacon, Humphrey Bogart, and Kim Basinger.

People magazine reported that Jeff Bridges honored John Goodman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a Lebowksi-esque speech based on John’s closing paen from the movie. In the film, Goodman’s character Sobchak eulogizes a departed bowling friend, Theodore Donald “Donny” Kerabatsos, as played by Steve Buscemi. Jeff’s Walk of Fame speech for John aped the language from that fictional encomium in a fitting tribute for the Red State actor.

“[John is] of us, he loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York — we’re talking Broadway here, man — he’s done some weird little movies, too. And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.”

Jeff further praised the star-receiving actor made famous in his portrayal of every-man Dan Conner on Roseanne Barr’s hit TV series Roseanne by lobbing an easy joke at the expense of John’s surname. As reprinted by Yahoo! News, Jeff called Goodman a good actor and a “good man” at Friday’s presentation at the Walk of Fame.

“He’s a good actor, he’s a good man: John Goodman.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jeff Bridges doesn’t spend all his time making Big Lebowski speeches at the behest of his costars. Just last month, the 67-year-old actor and musician voiced concern about America’s aggression problem, speaking to CNN Money about the issue. Jeff Bridges called on Americans to overcome their political and religious differences in coming together and finding common emotional ground.

Are you interested in seeing the video of John Goodman as he’s praised by Jeff Bridges in Hollywood on Friday? Below, watch “The Dude” toast John Goodman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

