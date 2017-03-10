‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Shares Ultrasound Photo After Pregnancy Rumors

Is Leah Messer fueling the ongoing rumors of her alleged pregnancy?

After traveling with her seven-year-old twins, Ali and Aleeah, to a cheerleading competition for the latter, the Teen Mom 2 star boarded a plane to Los Angeles to appear on the series’ live after the show with her pregnant co-star, Kailyn Lowry. During the show, as Starcasm revealed, Leah Messer, who is also mom to four-year-old Adalynn, was asked about her possible pregnancy and quickly shut down the idea of a fourth child.

“Don’t lie to me like Kail’s been lying to me,” host Nessa Diab told Leah Messer, referencing Kailyn Lowry’s past denial of her third pregnancy, which was confirmed at the end of last month.

While Kailyn Lowry has since shared the news of her third child, Leah Messer insists that she is not pregnant at this time, nor is she planning to become pregnant in the near future. Instead, she’s staying focused on her kids — and her education.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

Leah Messer was first believed to be pregnant at the end of last month when, during a Facebook live session, her youngest daughter, Adalynn, encouraged her to tell viewers about the baby in her belly. Right away, an obviously shocked Messer ended the live steam.

A short time later, after denying the pregnancy on Twitter, Leah Messer shared a detailed statement to fans on Facebook and confirmed that she is currently on birth control.

“You guyssss!! Kids say the craziesttt things. Of course other moms of young kids can totally relate,” Messer wrote. “I am in an amazing place in my life & I have enough respect for all of you to tell you if I am pregnant! Let’s just say that you have to be In a serious relationship and intimate with someone for that to happen. The only male I’m cuddling is my brand new adorablee male puppy! Adalynn most definitely has a boisterous & creative personality. I was mortified to say the least, but that’s a little one for ya! Thank you for all the interests tho.”

Although Leah Messer has denied being pregnant numerous times since her daughter’s “announcement,” she has also seemingly added to the speculation with an odd post on her Facebook page.

“Look at that hair,” Leah Messer wrote to her fans and followers on March 9, along with an ultrasound photo and accompanying link to an article about a baby.

Leah Messer also recently posted a photo of “my baby” on her Instagram page.

A post shared by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

Leah Messer has been married twice and already has three children of her own. As fans will recall, Messer married first husband Corey Simms in 2010 after the birth of their twins and in 2011, they called it quits after Messer admitted to cheating. Months later, Messer began dating Jeremy Calvert and in early 2012, she suffered a miscarriage after becoming pregnant with what would have been their first child.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert got married in April 2012 and one year later, they welcomed daughter Adalynn. Two years later, Messer was accused of cheating on Calvert and in June 2015, as Messer attended a treatment program at an Arizona rehab, their divorce was finalized.

Since splitting from her second husband, Leah Messer has been linked to a couple of men but at this time, she is believed to be single as she continues to work hard for a college degree.

To see more of Leah Messer and her co-stars, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]